KKR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

IPL 2025 Auction: Here is the list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders and real-time squad updates during the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: KKR clinched the IPL trophy in 2024.
FILE PHOTO: KKR clinched the IPL trophy in 2024. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: KKR clinched the IPL trophy in 2024. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

KKR IPL 2025 Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

KKR Purse Remaining: Rs. 51 crore

KKR RTM Cards Left: 0

KKR Player Slots Remaining: 19

KKR Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 6

KKR Retained Players List: Rinku Singh (Rs. 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs. 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs. 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).

