KKR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
KKR IPL 2025 Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.
KKR Purse Remaining: Rs. 51 crore
KKR RTM Cards Left: 0
KKR Player Slots Remaining: 19
KKR Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 6
KKR Retained Players List: Rinku Singh (Rs. 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs. 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs. 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).
