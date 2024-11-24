Glenn Maxwell signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 4.2 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Glenn Maxwell has been signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 4.20 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Sunrisers Hyderabad began the bidding for the Maxwell before Chennai Super Kings entered the contest. Soon, Punjab Kings took over the bidding, eventually sealing the deal.
Maxwell was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru going into the auction. He was with the Bengaluru franchise for the last three seasons.
FOLLOW LIVE | Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1
Maxwell began his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils in 2012. The Australian all-rounder then represented Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, before landing with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The 36-year-old has turned out in 134 IPL matches, scoring 2771 runs at a strike rate of 156.73. He has also picked 37 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28.
Punjab Kings had earlier broken the bank to acquire Shreyas Iyer for Rs. 26.75 crore. It also spent Rs. 18 crore each for Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.
