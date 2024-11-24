 />
IPL 2025 Auction: Why didn’t Mumbai Indians use RTM for Ishan Kishan?

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Kishan’s services for Rs. 11.25 crore after an intense bidding battle with Punjab Kings.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 19:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Mumbai Indians was unable to retain wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

After an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Kishan’s services for ₹11.25 crore.

Mumbai Indians could not use its Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Kishan due to its retention strategy.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RTM

The franchise had retained five capped players ahead of the auction —Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

According to IPL rules, an RTM card can only be used for uncapped players if a team has already retained five capped players, leaving MI unable to apply it to Kishan.

