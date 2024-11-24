Mumbai Indians was unable to retain wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

After an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Kishan’s services for ₹11.25 crore.

Mumbai Indians could not use its Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Kishan due to its retention strategy.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RTM

The franchise had retained five capped players ahead of the auction —Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

According to IPL rules, an RTM card can only be used for uncapped players if a team has already retained five capped players, leaving MI unable to apply it to Kishan.