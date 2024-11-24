The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how Royal Challengers Bengaluru is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
RCB IPL 2025 Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore).
RCB Purse Remaining: Rs. 74.25 crore.
RCB RTM Cards Left: 3
RCB Player Slots Remaining: 21
RCB Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 7
RCB Retained Players List: Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore).
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul in the auction now; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore
- RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
- Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, KL Rahul up for bidding
- Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE