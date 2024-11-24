RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Royal Challengers Bengaluru is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

RCB IPL 2025 Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore).

RCB Purse Remaining: Rs. 74.25 crore.

RCB RTM Cards Left: 3

RCB Player Slots Remaining: 21

RCB Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 7

RCB Retained Players List: Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore).