 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Yuzvendra Chahal signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction updates: Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season when he claimed 27 wickets in 17 matches.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 17:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Yuzvendra Chahal is among the 19 bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the IPL.
FILE PHOTO: Yuzvendra Chahal is among the 19 bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yuzvendra Chahal is among the 19 bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the IPL. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Yuzvendra Chahal was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Kings had to wade off a stiff challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim Chahal’s signing for the upcoming IPL season.

With 205 wickets in 160 matches, the leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He was with Rajasthan Royals since the 2022 season, claiming 66 wickets in 46 games.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

Chahal has also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL. He is among the 19 bowlers to have claimed a hat-trick in the IPL.

The leg-break bowler also won the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket-taker during the 2022 season, with 27 wickets to his name in 17 games at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, Miller goes to LSG for Rs. 7.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, Siraj up for bidding
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. David Miller signed for Rs 7.5 crore by LSG in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, Miller goes to LSG for Rs. 7.50 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, Siraj up for bidding
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liam Livingstone signed for Rs 8.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment