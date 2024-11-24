Yuzvendra Chahal signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Yuzvendra Chahal was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Kings had to wade off a stiff challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim Chahal’s signing for the upcoming IPL season.

With 205 wickets in 160 matches, the leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He was with Rajasthan Royals since the 2022 season, claiming 66 wickets in 46 games.

Chahal has also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL. He is among the 19 bowlers to have claimed a hat-trick in the IPL.

The leg-break bowler also won the Purple Cap for being the leading wicket-taker during the 2022 season, with 27 wickets to his name in 17 games at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75.