IPL 2025 Auction, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players

Sportstar presents the full list of sold and unsold players—batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and wicketkeepers—in the IPL 2025 auction.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 14:34 IST , JEDDAH - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the Abadi Al Johar arena in Jeddah.
General view of the Abadi Al Johar arena in Jeddah. | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

General view of the Abadi Al Johar arena in Jeddah. | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

The day one of the Indian Premier League Player Auction will witness names of 84 cricketers – the first 12 sets – being called by the auctioneer Mallika Sagar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the sequence in a communication to the franchises after Saturday night’s pre-auction briefing. It confirmed that the opening day will see a 30-minute break and two breaks of 15 minutes each during the proceedings.

It means that besides the marquee players, only one set each of capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on Sunday.

Follow the IPL Auction 2025 LIVE

With the revised base prices, doubts were raised about incremental bid amounts by the franchises during the briefing. The BCCI clarified that while the incremental bids between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 2 crore will be Rs. 10 lakh, for a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore, the second bid will be Rs. 1.30 crore (The second bid gets rounded off to the nearest decimal).

The incremental bids are the same as last year: Rs. five lakh (Up to 1 crore), Rs. 10 lakh (1 to 2 crore), Rs. 20 lakh (2 to 5 crore) and Rs. 25 lakh (5 crore onward).

Here is the full list of players (sold and unsold) at the IPL Auction 2025 -

SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
TBA shortly...
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
TBA shortly...
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
TBA shortly...
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
TBA shortly...

UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
TBA shortly...
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
TBA shortly...
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
TBA shortly...
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
TBA shortly...

