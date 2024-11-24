The day one of the Indian Premier League Player Auction will witness names of 84 cricketers – the first 12 sets – being called by the auctioneer Mallika Sagar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the sequence in a communication to the franchises after Saturday night’s pre-auction briefing. It confirmed that the opening day will see a 30-minute break and two breaks of 15 minutes each during the proceedings.

It means that besides the marquee players, only one set each of capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on Sunday.

With the revised base prices, doubts were raised about incremental bid amounts by the franchises during the briefing. The BCCI clarified that while the incremental bids between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 2 crore will be Rs. 10 lakh, for a base price of Rs. 1.25 crore, the second bid will be Rs. 1.30 crore (The second bid gets rounded off to the nearest decimal).

The incremental bids are the same as last year: Rs. five lakh (Up to 1 crore), Rs. 10 lakh (1 to 2 crore), Rs. 20 lakh (2 to 5 crore) and Rs. 25 lakh (5 crore onward).

