The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Delhi Capitals is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

DC IPL 2025 Squad: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore).

DC Purse Remaining: Rs. 47.25 crore

DC RTM Cards Left: 2

DC Player Slots Remaining: 19

DC Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 6

DC Retained Players List: Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore).