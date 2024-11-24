 />
Jake Fraser-McGurk retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 9 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL auction 2025 update: Fraser-McGurk made an incredible impact in his debut season, scoring 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 234. 

Published : Nov 24, 2024 18:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk, at training during IPL 2024.
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk, at training during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk, at training during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for ₹9 crore at the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Australian opener was initially pursued aggressively by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). PBKS appeared to have secured his services, but the Delhi Capitals exercised its Right to Match card to retain their former player.

Fraser-McGurk, 22, had been released by the Capitals ahead of this year’s auction after an impressive debut season in 2024, where he scored 330 runs at an explosive strike rate of 234. This year, he also made his ODI and T20I debuts for Australia and has become a consistent performer in T20 franchise leagues, amassing 1,169 runs at a strike rate of 152.41.

Earlier in the auction, Shreyas Iyer set a new record as the most expensive IPL player when Punjab Kings secured him for ₹26.75 crore ($4.87 million), surpassing the previous record set by Mitchell Starc last year. However, the record was broken again in a dramatic turn of events when Rishabh Pant went under the hammer.

Starc, Fraser-McGurk’s compatriot, was among the first players auctioned this year, joining the Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore ($2.14 million). This figure is less than half of the ₹24.75 crore he fetched last year, which at the time had made him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

