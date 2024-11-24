The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how Sunrisers Hyderabad is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
SRH IPL 2025 Squad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami (Rs. 10 crore).
SRH Purse Remaining: Rs. 35 crore
SRH RTM Cards Left: 1
SRH Player Slots Remaining: 19
SRH Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 5
SRH Retained Players List: Pat Cummins (Rs. 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs. 14 crore), Nitish Reddy (Rs. 6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs. 23 crore), Travis Head (Rs. 14 crore).
