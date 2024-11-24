 />
SRH Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

IPL 2025 Auction: Here is the list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad and real-time squad updates during the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 16:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: SRH's Captain Pat Cummins in action.
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Sunrisers Hyderabad is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

SRH IPL 2025 Squad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami (Rs. 10 crore).

SRH Purse Remaining: Rs. 35 crore

SRH RTM Cards Left: 1

SRH Player Slots Remaining: 19

SRH Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 5

SRH Retained Players List: Pat Cummins (Rs. 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs. 14 crore), Nitish Reddy (Rs. 6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs. 23 crore), Travis Head (Rs. 14 crore).

