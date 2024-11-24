- November 24, 2024 19:07How does the head-to-head for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz look like?
While the Paltan have won 11 times, the Warriorz have bagged eight wins against the Pune-based franchise.
- November 24, 2024 18:57Later this year, PKL goes to Australia
- November 24, 2024 18:49Welcome to PKL LIVE coverage!
Today, we have two mid-table clashes which include Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz at 8 pm and Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas at 9 pm at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida. Stay tuned for the updates!
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams, players list
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: KKR buys Venkatesh Iyer for Rs. 23.75 crore; KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 14 crore; Pant most expensive for Rs 27 crore to LSG; PBKS signs Shreyas Iyer; DC retains Jake Fraser-McGurk
- LSG Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams on Day 1
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas later
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE