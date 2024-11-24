 />
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz faces Puneri Paltan at 8 PM; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas later

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 19:15 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 36 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 24, 2024.

The scores will read: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz (1st match) | Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas (2nd match)

  • November 24, 2024 19:07
    How does the head-to-head for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz look like?

    While the Paltan have won 11 times, the Warriorz have bagged eight wins against the Pune-based franchise.

  • November 24, 2024 19:03
    A look at the complete squads of all the franchises

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 24, 2024 18:57
    Later this year, PKL goes to Australia

    Kabaddi match in Australia an attempt to expand sporting relationship with India: PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami

    An Australian side made up of recently retired Australian Football League players will take on an Indian side made up of players from the Pro Kabaddi League on December 28. 

  • November 24, 2024 18:49
    Welcome to PKL LIVE coverage!

    Today, we have two mid-table clashes which include Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz at 8 pm and Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas at 9 pm at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida. Stay tuned for the updates!

