Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 0-0 U Mumba; Naveen’s heroics secures a tie for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

- November 20, 2024 21:082-3
Vijay Malik is sent to the bench now. A good team tackle from Mumba defence.
- November 20, 2024 21:072-2
Ajit is caught by Titans’ defence.
- November 20, 2024 21:071-2
Ashish is taken down by Mumba.
- November 20, 2024 21:061-1
Vijay Malik opens the account with a bonus.
Manjeet gets a point for Mumba.
- November 20, 2024 21:05Toss Update | Score will read Telugu - Mumba
U Mumba won the toss, Telugu Titans to raid first.
- November 20, 2024 21:00Telugu vs Mumba next
- November 20, 2024 21:00Telugu vs Mumba | Starting Lineups
Telugu Titans - Vijay Malik, Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit, Shankar, Ashish
U Mumba - Sunil, Ajit, Zafardanesh, Parvesh, Manjeet, Rinku, Sombir
- November 20, 2024 21:00Second Match - Telugu vs Mumba
Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the second match of November 20.
- November 20, 2024 20:57Fulltime | Delhi 39-39 Gujarat
The match ends in a nail-biting tie.
Dabang Delhi 39 - 39 Gujarat Giants
- November 20, 2024 20:5639-39
Ashu is taken down but he gets a bonus.
- November 20, 2024 20:5638-38
Himanshu picks up the point. Scores level.
- November 20, 2024 20:5338-37
Parteek Dahiya is taken down by three man defence of Delhi. It is a SUPER TACKLE.
Delhi take back the lead.
- November 20, 2024 20:5236-37
Naveen with another bonus point.
- November 20, 2024 20:5135-37
Naveen comes and gets a touch point. He gets the bonus too.
- November 20, 2024 20:5033-37
Parteek Dahiya with an insane raid. It looks like clean up act. SUPER RAID for sure but how much? Three points it is.
Delhi challenges. Review successful. TWO POINTS only.
- November 20, 2024 20:4833-35
Naveen picks up a bonus.
- November 20, 2024 20:4732-35
Naveen on a do-or-die raid gets a touch on Nabibaksh.
- November 20, 2024 20:4731-35
Parteek Dahiya gets his 18th raid point of the night.
- November 20, 2024 20:46Time out
Gujarat asks for a time out.
5 minutes left on the clock, Gujarat is currently leading by just 2 points.
- November 20, 2024 20:4431-33
Ashu is now sent to the bench by Gujarat.
- November 20, 2024 20:4331-32
Parteek picks up another point.
- November 20, 2024 20:4231-31 | Delhi ALL-OUT
Gujarat inflicts ALL-OUT on Delhi
Scores level.
- November 20, 2024 20:4231-28
Gujarat with another raid point. Delhi down to last man.
- November 20, 2024 20:4131-27
Ashu picks up a brilliant running hand touch. He gets a bonus too.
- November 20, 2024 20:4129-27
Parteek gets another point. Delhi down to last man.
- November 20, 2024 20:4029-26
Ashu starts the final phase of the game with an empty raid.
- November 20, 2024 20:3729-26
Parteek Dahiya with another raid point. Delhi down to two man now.
- November 20, 2024 20:3629-25
Parteek Dahiya picks up another touch point.
- November 20, 2024 20:3629-24
Naveen is taken down by Nabibaksh and Co.
- November 20, 2024 20:3529-23
Parteek Dahiya gets a two point raid once again.
- November 20, 2024 20:3529-21
Ashu picks up another bonus.
- November 20, 2024 20:3428-21 | Gujarat ALL-OUT
Delhi finally inflicts the ALL-OUT.
- November 20, 2024 20:3325-20
Nabibaksh gets a bonus and Naveen picks up a touch on the following raid.
- November 20, 2024 20:3224-19
Nabibaksh on a do-or-die picks up a bonus for Gujarat.
- November 20, 2024 20:3224-18
Another raid point from Ashu, Gujarat down to last two.
- November 20, 2024 20:3023-18
Ashu picks up two points.
- November 20, 2024 20:2921-18
Delhi’s defence takes down Nitin.
- November 20, 2024 20:2920-18
Vinay on a do-or-die raid is sent to the bench by Gujarat’s defence.
- November 20, 2024 20:22Halftime | Delhi 20-17 Gujarat
Ashu’s empty raid ends the first 20 minutes. Delhi has a 3 point lead at the break.
Dabang Delhi 20-17 Gujarat Giants
- November 20, 2024 20:2120-17
Parteek on a do-or-die raid is taken down.
- November 20, 2024 20:2019-17
Naveen is caught by Gujarat’s defence.
- November 20, 2024 20:1919-16
Jitendra with an ankle hold takes down Ashu.
- November 20, 2024 20:1819-15
Guman is sent to the bench again by Delhi.
- November 20, 2024 20:1718-15
Ashu on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point.
- November 20, 2024 20:1717-15
Parteek is dashed out by Delhi’s defence. Gujarat gets a bonus.
- November 20, 2024 20:1516-14 | Delhi ALL-OUT.
Parteek Dahiya cleans up Delhi.
What a comeback.
- November 20, 2024 20:1314-10
Parteek Dahiya with a two point raid. Delhi down to last man now.
- November 20, 2024 20:1314-8
Naveen picks up a bonus with ease.
- November 20, 2024 20:1213-8
Guman gets a hand touch on Yogesh.
- November 20, 2024 20:1213-7
Naveen with a spectacular raid. He picks up a raid point.
- November 20, 2024 20:0812-7
Ashu is sent to the bench by Gujarat.
- November 20, 2024 20:0812-6
Parteek Dahiya with a SUPER RAID. He gets two defenders and a bonus.
- November 20, 2024 20:0612-3
Gujarat gets the first raid point of the match.
- November 20, 2024 20:0612-2
Ashu with another bonus point.
- November 20, 2024 20:0611-2
Guman once again is sent to the bench by Delhi’s defence. Sandeep with the initial tackle.
- November 20, 2024 20:0410-2 | Gujarat ALL-OUT
Parteek Dahiya is taken down by Delhi’s defence. Gujarat ALL-OUT.
Delhi has a 8 point lead in just 5 minutes.
- November 20, 2024 20:037-1
Ashu picks up two point on a do-or-die raid. Gujarat down to last man.
- November 20, 2024 20:035-1
Himanshu fails to cross the baulk line. Delhi gets a gift.
- November 20, 2024 20:024-1
A brilliant team tackle from Delhi.
- November 20, 2024 20:003-1
Naveen opens his account with a toe touch.
- November 20, 2024 20:002-1
Delhi defence dashes Guman out but the defender follows him to the lobby.
- November 20, 2024 19:591-0
Ashu’s first raid gives Delhi a bonus point.
- November 20, 2024 19:590-0
Guman with the first raid of the match and it is an empty raid.
- November 20, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read Delhi - Gujarat
Dabang Delhi won the toss, Gujarat Giants to raid first.
- November 20, 2024 19:13Ashu on the rise!
- November 20, 2024 19:06Big News!!!
Naveen ‘Express’ Kumar is back on the mat for Delhi after missing over three weeks.
- November 20, 2024 19:05Delhi vs Gujarat | Starting Lineups
Dabang Delhi - Ashu, Gaurav, Yogesh, Naveen, Ashish, Sandeep Vinay
Gujarat Giants - Guman, Balaji, Rakesh, Himanshu, Jitender, Mohit, Himanshu Singh
- November 20, 2024 18:14Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 20, 2024 18:14Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 32, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 20, 2024.
Dabang Delhi will take on Gujarat Giants in the day’s first match while Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba in the second match.
