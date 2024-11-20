 />
Germany powers past Canada to reach Davis Cup semifinal

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to avenge Germany’s defeat in the 2022 quarterfinals by eventual victor Canada.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 21:50 IST , Málaga, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jan-Lennard Struff during his match against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinal tie between Germany and Canada.
Jan-Lennard Struff during his match against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinal tie between Germany and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jan-Lennard Struff during his match against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinal tie between Germany and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three-time Davis Cup winner Germany eased into the semifinals with a 2-0 victory against Canada on Wednesday.

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to avenge Germany’s defeat in the 2022 quarterfinals by eventual victor Canada.

Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo in straight sets 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the opening singles rubber to send Germany ahead in the quarterfinal clash.

Germany, which last won the competition in 1993, will face the Netherlands in the final four after it defeated Spain to bring the curtain down on Rafael Nadal’s 23-year career.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal retires after Spain loses in Davis Cup quarterfinals to Netherlands

Shapovolov clinched the first set against Struff with a fine forehand winner with the only break in the 10th game.

Veteran Struff, world number 43, was up against the ropes for much of the second set but produced a break in the 11th game before holding to force a third set.

Shapovolov committed several double faults, with one resulting in Struff breaking for a 4-3 lead in the third set, moments after the Canadian had smashed his racquet onto the floor in frustration for losing the previous point.

Shapovolov, ranked 56th, recovered to break for 5-5 and ultimately a tie-break, but lost the match and the tie for Canada with yet another double fault.

World number 88 Altmaier racked up a 5-0 lead in the first set tie-break against Diallo before closing it out to take the lead.

In the second set, Altmaier survived two break points in the first game and then broke himself in the 10th and final match to triumph as Diallo crumbled.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

