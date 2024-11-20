Rani Rampal says she thought about playing in inaugural season of Hockey India League before announcing retirement

Rani Rampal officially retired from hockey in a grand ceremony at the end of the bilateral series between India and Germany’s men’s teams at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi nearly a month ago.

While still only 29, Rani, a forward with over 200 goals in over 250 games for India, had not played an international match for the last two years as former Indian women’s team coach Janneke Schopman opted to give opportunities to other players. So, her retirement, even after Schopman’s departure from the national set-up, did not come as a surprise.

However, Rani, who led India to a fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics, admits that she could have, perhaps, played the inaugural season of the women’s Hockey India League (HIL).

“Actually, I did first think about playing in HIL for one season, but then, I had my retirement plan and thought that it is time to help youngsters. There are many girls who need guidance. Hockey ne both kuch diya hai. Now it is my job ki kya hum hockey se hi un ladkiyon ko wapis kuchh de sakte hain, help kar sakte hain acchi guidance deke, mentor ka role play karke aur coaching deke (Hockey has given me a lot. Now it is my job to give it back to the sport by providing guidance and coaching and being a mentor for the young girls),” Rani told Sportstar in a telephonic interview.

Soorma Hockey Club, one of the four women’s teams for the historic first season, had approached Rani about the mentorship role in September, a month before she announced her retirement. At that point, she was still considering playing on the turf instead of a role on the sidelines.

“The discussion with them went on for a few days because I still wanted to play. It was a tough decision since they wanted me as a mentor but they told me that it is purely my call. They told me to let them know in case I decided against playing and they would appoint me as the mentor of the women’s team,” said Rani.

“I’m happy to take that role and I will try my best to share my experience and knowledge with the players at Soorma Hockey Club and help them prepare mentally and emotionally so that they can give their best in the tournament.”

At the auction, Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports, did well to pick national team’s captain Salima Tete and former skipper Savita Punia. The team also managed to snap up international stars such as Nike Lorenz and Charlotte Stapenhorst. Talking about the auction strategy, Rani said,”We did have names which we wanted in the auction but again, everything does not go according to your plan in an auction. We had to pick a balanced squad with regards to players and positions. Accordingly, we had kept several options in case of missing out on a particular name. The coaches and the owners were prepared and did a good job with their plans.”

The inaugural women’s HIL is set to be held in Ranchi, with two matches scheduled to take place in Rourkela, from January 12 to 26 next year. Soorma Hockey Club faces Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in its opening match on January 13.