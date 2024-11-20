 />
India vs China hockey, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Here is all you need to know before India takes on China in the final on November 20.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 06:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian women hockey team player Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur (L) celebrate the second goal against Japan during the Semifinal Match of the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy.
Indian women hockey team player Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur (L) celebrate the second goal against Japan during the Semifinal Match of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian women hockey team player Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur (L) celebrate the second goal against Japan during the Semifinal Match of the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

India will take on China in the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday.

India secured its place in the final with a close 2-0 win over Japan with Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami on the scoresheet in the space of eight minutes.

China made the summit clash on the back of a 3-1 win over Malaysia in the other semifinal. Deng Quichan, Fan Yunxia and Tan Jinzhuang were the scorers for China. Khairunissa Mohammed scored a consolation goal for Malaysia in the 36th minute.

LIVE Streaming info of India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final:
The India vs China 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.
When and where to watch India vs Japan, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal
The India vs China 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final match will be held on November 20, Tuesday at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match will start at 4:45 pm IST.

SQUADS

China: Huang Haiyan, Xu Wenjuan, Zheng Jiali, Fan Yunxia, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Ma Xiaoyan, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Li Ting (GK), Liu Tangjie, Hao Guoting, Li Jingyi, Yu Anhui, Deng Qiuchan, Ma Xuejiao, Wu Surong (GK), Wang Lihang

India: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete (C), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremisiami, Navneet Kaur (VC), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung

