India vs China hockey, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

India will take on China in the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday.

India secured its place in the final with a close 2-0 win over Japan with Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami on the scoresheet in the space of eight minutes.

China made the summit clash on the back of a 3-1 win over Malaysia in the other semifinal. Deng Quichan, Fan Yunxia and Tan Jinzhuang were the scorers for China. Khairunissa Mohammed scored a consolation goal for Malaysia in the 36th minute.

LIVE Streaming info of India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: The India vs China 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

The India vs China 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy final match will be held on November 20 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match will start at 4:45 pm IST.

SQUADS

China: Huang Haiyan, Xu Wenjuan, Zheng Jiali, Fan Yunxia, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Ma Xiaoyan, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Li Ting (GK), Liu Tangjie, Hao Guoting, Li Jingyi, Yu Anhui, Deng Qiuchan, Ma Xuejiao, Wu Surong (GK), Wang Lihang

India: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Udita, Jyoti, Vishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Salima Tete (C), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremisiami, Navneet Kaur (VC), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung