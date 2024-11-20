ARG 1-0 PER Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez scores to help Argentina beat Peru 1-0

- November 20, 2024 07:28FULL-TIME90+4’ ARG 1-0 PER | FULL TIME
The Peru keeper launches the ball forward for one final chance but Medina heads the ball away from danger.
And that is the last major action of the match as the referee blows the whistle for full time.
- November 20, 2024 07:2690+2’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina is playing a risky game as the players pass the ball around the back, inviting pressure. However, it seems like they have it under control as the Peru players scramble across the pitch without any success.
- November 20, 2024 07:2590+1’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina gets a free kick in the middle of the pitch after Reyna commits a foul.
- November 20, 2024 07:2490’ ARG 1-0 PER | Substitutions
Argentina: Mac Allister and Balerdi are replaced by Paredes and Facundo Medina.
Four minutes of added time to play.
- November 20, 2024 07:2389’ ARG 1-0 PER
Play is stopped as Mac Allister stays on the ground clutching his leg.
- November 20, 2024 07:22YELLOW CARD88’ ARG 1-0 PER
Zambrano is shown a yellow card for a bad challenge on Mac Allister.
- November 20, 2024 07:2187’ ARG 1-0 PER
Peru has possession of the ball and it comes to Lapadula on the right. He tries to make his way into the box but Otamendi does well to stand his ground and clear the ball away.
- November 20, 2024 07:1986’ ARG 1-0 PER | Substitutions
Peru: Polo and Pena are replaced by Piero Quispe and Jose Rivera
- November 20, 2024 07:1884’ ARG 1-0 PER
Peru is looking hard for an equaliser in the closing stages of the match. Castillo does not help his side’s cause after sending the ball out for a throw-in cheaply.
- November 20, 2024 07:1682’ ARG 1-0 PER
Corner comes in for Argentina from Messi. The pass is low and well read by the Peru defence which clears it away from danger.
- November 20, 2024 07:1581’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina: Lautaro and De Paul are replaced by Lo Celso and Giuliano Simeone.
- November 20, 2024 07:1480’ ARG 1-0 PER
Messi and Alvarez play one-touch football in the opposition half with the former trying to set up Mac Allister inside the box. Messi ends up sending the pass too ahead and the keeper comes off his line to collect the ball.
- November 20, 2024 07:1278’ ARG 1-0 PER
Peru is enjoying a good spell of possession now. Argentina gets the ball back after Advincula commits a foul on De Paul.
- November 20, 2024 07:1177’ ARG 1-0 PER
Mac Allister runs up to a ball on the edge of the Peru penalty box and takes a first-time shot. It is an easy save for the keeper in the end.
- November 20, 2024 07:0976’ ARG 1-0 PER | Substitution
Argentina: Montiel is replaced bu Nehuen Perez.
- November 20, 2024 07:0974’ ARG 1-0 PER
A long ball is played forward to Lapadula for Peru. He brings it under control and passes it to Pena outside the box. He takes a shot from way out which ends up going well wide of the target.
- November 20, 2024 07:0773’ ARG 1-0 PER | Substitutions
Peru: Bryan Reyna and Edison Flores come in to replaced Sonne and Valera.
- November 20, 2024 07:0672’ ARG 1-0 PER
Mac Allister wins the ball in Peru’s half and goes on a counter. He tries to play a ball through for Alvarez into the box but his pass is heavy and the ball is collected by the Perru keeper.
- November 20, 2024 07:0470’ ARG 1-0 PER
Alvarez finds Messi and he tries to dribble his way into the box. He is closed down by the Peru defence but he does well to win back the ball for his side.
- November 20, 2024 07:0369’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina is taking its time in the match now as the Peru players run around, trying to win possession from their opponent.
- November 20, 2024 07:0268’ ARG 1-0 PER
Andy Polo tries to get something going for Peru but ends up running the ball out of play himself on the far side.
- November 20, 2024 07:0167’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after De Paul is fouled.
- November 20, 2024 07:0066’ ARG 1-0 PER
Substitute Lapadula stands over the freekick and shoots the ball straight into the stands.
- November 20, 2024 06:5865’ ARG 1-0 PER
Lapadula into action immediately. He tries to play a ball through for Sonne, but his pass is heavy and the chance is wasted.
Peru gets a freekick in a good shooting position after Otamendi commits a foul.
- November 20, 2024 06:5763’ ARG 1-0 PER | Substitution
Peru: Guerrero is replaced by Gianluca Lapadula
- November 20, 2024 06:5662’ ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Messi is fouled.
- November 20, 2024 06:5461’ ARG 1-0 PER
De Paul puts in a quick cross into the box and Lautaro does well to reach the ball. However, this time he does not keep his shot on target and the ball sails over the bar in the end.
- November 20, 2024 06:5460 ARG 1-0 PER
Argentina gets a freekick in a good crossing position on the right side of the pitch.
- November 20, 2024 06:5258’ ARG 1-0 PER
Peru is looking for a response but the Argentina backline passes the ball around themselves to slow down the tempo of the game.
- November 20, 2024 06:49GOAL55’ GOAALL!! ARG 1-0 PER
Martinez scores!!! Lionel Messi gets the ball on the left side of the penalty box. He drives into the box and puts a cross into the middle. Lautaro Martinez is there and spectacularly volleys the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.
- November 20, 2024 06:4854’ ARG 0-0 PER
De Paul is under pressure in his own half and he keeps his cool to play the ball back to Martinex and away from danger.
- November 20, 2024 06:4753’ ARG 0-0 PER
Once again Peru resorts to playing long balls forward and ends up giving away possession to Argentina.
- November 20, 2024 06:4652’ ARG 0-0 PER
Match resumes as Montiel seems fit to continue.
- November 20, 2024 06:4551’ ARG 0-0 PER
Messi tries to get inside the box but once again the Peru centreback sticks a leg out to stop the attack and play is stopped as Montiel goes down to the ground after a collision with an opposition player.
- November 20, 2024 06:4350’ ARG 0-0 PER
Argentina is enjoying a good spell of possession now but cannot seem to breach Peru’s defence.
- November 20, 2024 06:4248’ ARG 0-0 PER
A ball is played to Guerrero out front. He is held off well by Balerdi who wins the ball for Argentina.
- November 20, 2024 06:4147’ ARG 0-0 PER
Zambrano tries to play a long ball ahead for the Peru forwards. He ends up overhitting the pass and the ball is collected by Martinez in goal.
- November 20, 2024 06:4046’ ARG 0-0 PER
Peru plays the ball around the back despite the pressure from the Argentina players. The Peru keeper ends up giving the ball away to Argentina.
- November 20, 2024 06:39ARG 0-0 PER | SECOND HALF BEGINS!!
Peru kicks off the second half, shooting from right to left.
- November 20, 2024 05:01HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 58
Argentina: 37
Peru: 7
Draws: 14
- November 20, 2024 04:50NEW THREADS FOR THE WORLD CHAMPION
- November 20, 2024 04:40PREVIEW
Lionel Messi’s Argentina will be on the verge of confirming a 2026 World Cup spot if it beats Peru in Buenos Aires in South American qualifying on Tuesday.
Victory would give defending champion Argentina 25 points from 12 matches, historically good enough for at least sixth place in the 10-team standings. South America has six entries into the World Cup.
But Argentina will be without five injured players after losing to Paraguay 2-1 last Thursday when it hosts Peru, which is second to last.
Argentina left a poor image against Paraguay in Asuncion from its third loss in qualifying. Veteran Messi had a quiet performance, and strikers Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez were no better. Observers wondered whether the team’s magic was running out.
-AP
- November 20, 2024 04:34PERU STARTING XI
Gallese (gk), Zambrano, Arajuo, Callens, Polo, Sonne, Castillo, Pena, Advincula, Guerrero, Valera
- November 20, 2024 04:33ARGENTINA STARTING XI
E Martinez (gk), Montiel, Balerdi, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, L Martinez, Alvarez
- November 20, 2024 04:23LINEUPS OUT SOON!
- November 20, 2024 04:02PREDICTED LINEUPS
Argentina: E Martinez (gk), Molina, Balerdi, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Messi, Mac Allister, Alvarez, L Martinez
Peru: Caceda (gk), Corzo, Araujo, Callens, Polo, Sonne, Cartagena, Pena, Advincula, Guerrero, Valera
- November 20, 2024 04:01LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, November 20 at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The match will not be telecast in India.
You can follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: BRA 0-1 URU, Valverde scores a stunner
- ARG 1-0 PER Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez scores to help Argentina beat Peru 1-0
- No regrets for Spain captain Ferrer after Nadal’s Davis Cup defeat
- Rafael Nadal’s speech at Davis Cup after retirement: Just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams
- Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE