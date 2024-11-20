Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

Five-time World champion Brazil will look to return to winning ways when it plays arch-rival Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Arena Fonte Nova in Brazil on Tuesday.

Dorival Junior’s boys were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous match when Telasco Segovia equalised within three minutes of the Raphina’s opening strike. Against Uruguay, that, avoiding a quick equaliser, will be something they will look to ensure, especially against a team coached by Marcelo Bielsa, who is known to design teams for quick counterattacks.

Raphinha will know it more than most, having played under the Argentina at Leeds United, where he earned promotion to the Premier League with Bielsa in charge.

READ | Under Manolo Marquez, India could return to being a manager’s side

Uruguay, on the other hand, would look to ride on its newly-found winning momentum to stun the Samba Boys in their own homes. It comes into the match after a 3-2 win over Colombia, its first win after eight games.

With just three points below table-topper Argentina, sitting second in the standings, Uruguay will be desperate to put pressure on the defending champion.