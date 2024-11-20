 />
Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

With just three points below table-topper Argentina, sitting second in the standings, Uruguay will be desperate to put pressure on the defending champion.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 00:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dorival Junior's boys were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous match when Telasco Segovia equalised within three minutes of the Raphina's opening strike. Against Uruguay, that, avoiding a quick equaliser, will be something they will look to ensure.
Dorival Junior’s boys were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous match when Telasco Segovia equalised within three minutes of the Raphina’s opening strike. Against Uruguay, that, avoiding a quick equaliser, will be something they will look to ensure. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Dorival Junior’s boys were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous match when Telasco Segovia equalised within three minutes of the Raphina’s opening strike. Against Uruguay, that, avoiding a quick equaliser, will be something they will look to ensure. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five-time World champion Brazil will look to return to winning ways when it plays arch-rival Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Arena Fonte Nova in Brazil on Tuesday.

Dorival Junior’s boys were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous match when Telasco Segovia equalised within three minutes of the Raphina’s opening strike. Against Uruguay, that, avoiding a quick equaliser, will be something they will look to ensure, especially against a team coached by Marcelo Bielsa, who is known to design teams for quick counterattacks.

Raphinha will know it more than most, having played under the Argentina at Leeds United, where he earned promotion to the Premier League with Bielsa in charge.

Uruguay, on the other hand, would look to ride on its newly-found winning momentum to stun the Samba Boys in their own homes. It comes into the match after a 3-2 win over Colombia, its first win after eight games.

With just three points below table-topper Argentina, sitting second in the standings, Uruguay will be desperate to put pressure on the defending champion.

When and where will Brazil vs Uruguay be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, Brazil vs Uruguay, will be played at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 om local time (6:15 am IST).
When and where will Brazil vs Uruguay be played?
In the United States, the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, Brazil vs Uruguay, can be watched on DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and UNIVERSO. There is no direct live stream in India.
However, live updates of the match can be followed real-time on the Sportstar website.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Uruguay /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
