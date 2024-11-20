 />
Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

Neymar returned to the pitch after nearly a year, last month, after recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, in an AFC Champions League Elite match. 

Published : Nov 20, 2024 05:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 32-year-old has 79 goals in 128 games for Brazil and his last international match remains a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year when he had picked up the ACL injury. 
The 32-year-old has 79 goals in 128 games for Brazil and his last international match remains a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year when he had picked up the ACL injury.  | Photo Credit: AP
The 32-year-old has 79 goals in 128 games for Brazil and his last international match remains a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year when he had picked up the ACL injury.  | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil will look to continue its comeback in the qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when it faces arch-rival on home soil on Tuesday.

Brazil’s unimpressive form this year has caused many fans to openly say they won’t be watching the national team until performances improve. But that narrative has prompted a plea from captain Marquinhos.

FOLLOW BRAZIL vs URUGUAY HERE: Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates

“I am asking you not to abandon the national team. Don’t leave us, no,” he said in a news conference. “This is my third cycle here, I can say 100% sure that everyone here has pride, faith and hope. And dignity. We are living this moment as if it was the last in our life. Unique.”

Brazil has lost four matches in qualifying and won some others in unconvincing fashion. Plus, its biggest available star, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Júnior, has so far not delivered a good performance.

Moreover, it’s worries in front of goal are exacerbated by the absence of its highest goalscorer Neymar, who will miss this match.

WHY IS NEYMAR NOT PLAYING IN BRAZIL vs URUGUAY?

Neymar returned to the pitch after nearly a year, last month, after recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, featuring for Al Hilal in an AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE’s Al Ain.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury during another Champions League match against Esteghlal of Iran, ruling him out for at least four weeks. As a result, he remained out of contention for selection for the qualifying matches in this FIFA international window.

The 32-year-old has 79 goals in 128 games for Brazil and his last international match remains a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year when he had picked up the ACL injury.

