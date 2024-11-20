India vs China highlights, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND beats CHN by a solitary goal to win title

Key Updates
- November 20, 2024 18:22India beats China to win back-to-back titles!
India continues with the goal gaping. Sunalita tries to play in Sangita but the pass is too strong. And there comes the final whistle! India wins the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy!!
Harendra Singh wins his first title as head coach of the women’s team. The players are ecstatic and are jumping around in a big circle as the stadium DJ blasts ‘Jai Ho’ in the background!
- November 20, 2024 18:2060’
China subs out the keeper in search for a last-ditch goal keeper. Deepika clutches her jaw after receiving a blow. Deepika walks off with an ice pack over her lower jaw.
- November 20, 2024 18:2059’
Anhui Yu tries to play a backstick pass into the circle but the referee blows for a foul, adjudging the Chinese captain lifted the stick dangerously.
- November 20, 2024 18:1958’
Neha looks to ease past the defence after India wins possession back. Only manages to run into the defence.
- November 20, 2024 18:1757’
China looking for a late equaliser. India pressing hard in midfield, forcing the visitor backwards.
- November 20, 2024 18:1655’
India counters down the left again after Manisha’s clearance. Play is switched to the right flank where Lalremsiami has the ball. China eventually manages to get a free hit.
- November 20, 2024 18:1554’
A surging run down the left and into the circle from Sharmila but the defence steals the ball away.
- November 20, 2024 18:1352’
Deepika fails to get the ball under control and it goes out of bounds after a spell of Indian possession.
- November 20, 2024 18:1250’ IND 1 - 0 CHN
China passing the ball around in defence before playing a long ball into the middle. Vaishnavi Phalke is up to the task, manages to wrest possession.
- November 20, 2024 18:1049’
China manage to penetrate the circle down the left. Bichu Devi comes off her line to try and scramble the ball away.
- November 20, 2024 18:0848’
A PC for India after a foul from the China defence. A variation again as the ball is passed to Sushila. She goes for a low shot into the far corner but is saved by the keeper.
- November 20, 2024 18:0746’
China attempts a long ball into space, the Indian defence steals control and attempts for a quick defence-splitting diagonal pass into Navneet. But the defenders manage to dispossess her.
- November 20, 2024 18:05Q4 begins!
China get us underway with just 15 mins to go and the team trailing by a goal.
- November 20, 2024 18:0445’ End of Q3
End of the third quarter! India leads China 1-0 thanks to a goal from Deepika. Deepika had a chance to double the lead with a PS but Li Ting managed a good save to keep the lead down to one.
- November 20, 2024 18:0344’
China unable to maintain possession for too long. The ball goes out of play as they attempt another long pass.
- November 20, 2024 18:0142’ IND 1 - 0 CHN
Beauty Dung Dung with possession deep on the left flank. She is surrounded by four defenders and can’t wriggle away from them.
- November 20, 2024 18:0041’
China review but the decision stands. The Penalty Stroke from Deepika is saved!! Excellent low save down to the right from Li Ting!
- November 20, 2024 17:5841’
India play through the Chinese press and manage to counter. Another circle penetration and Deepika’s legs have been taken from under her. A penalty stroke awared!
- November 20, 2024 17:5740’
A lazy error down the right flank with the defender failing to bring a fairly easy pass under control. Possession gifted away.
- November 20, 2024 17:5539’
Sangita makes a run deep into the circle. She goes for a back-hander shot from the left flank but the angle was too tight! The keeper manages to kick it out.
- November 20, 2024 17:5438’ IND 1 - 0 CHN
China opts for a long pass into Yanan Xu. She brings it under control and she looks to dribble in but the ball scores the line and India get possession.
- November 20, 2024 17:5236’
China defending deep as India presses high up the right. Beauty Dung Dung looks to penetrate the circle but is blocked by the defender’s stick.
- November 20, 2024 17:5034’
Both teams guilty of giving the ball away easily. India is gifted possession and a ball is played in from the right wing. No takers at the end of the pass from Navneet.
- November 20, 2024 17:4933’
India wins possession in its half and a pass is played into Deepika in the circle, she is adjudged to have a committed a foul.
- November 20, 2024 17:4832’
Another surging run on the right flank from Sharmila! No PC this time though.
- November 20, 2024 17:4531’ Deepika scores!
A PC early into the 3rd quarter for India! The PC goes astray but India manages to keep possession, pass is played into Deepika who swivels and shoots to the far corner!
IND 1 - 0 CHN
- November 20, 2024 17:443rd quarter begins!
India with the centre pass to get the third quarter underway!
- November 20, 2024 17:41End of 2nd quarter
India leading China in circle penetrations 9-4 and in possession 52-48. But, nothing to show in the score so far.
- November 20, 2024 17:3530’ IND 0 - 0 CHN
A green card awarded to Neha at the fag end of the second quarter. The score remains 0-0 going into the break.
- November 20, 2024 17:3428’
China fight back after a long spell of Indian possession. A calmer attack being mounted this time rather than a direct long ball. Ishika manages to stop the attacker from entering the circle.
- November 20, 2024 17:3127’ IND 0 - 0 CHN
Sharmila takes a shot at the near post but it is wide off the mark .
- November 20, 2024 17:2926’
India press hard again on the right flank but the referee blows for a foul. China put the ball to touch immediately and the host regains possession.
- November 20, 2024 17:2824’
India goes for the high press as the Chinese defence looks to play the ball out of the back.
- November 20, 2024 17:2623’
A penetration into the circle for China. Guoting Hao manages to earn a PC after pushing the ball onto Ishika’s feet. The PC is blocked by the first rusher and India looks to counter immediately but China wins back possession in the midfield.
- November 20, 2024 17:2422’
A green card shown to Sangita for handling the ball. She will be off the field for two minutes. China looks to take advantage but another long pass attempt is wide of the mark.
- November 20, 2024 17:2221’
A fourth PC in five minutes for India! Deepika looks for the variation but the injector can’t bring the ball into control and the move comes to nothing.
- November 20, 2024 17:2220’
The drag flick is on target and is deflected away. Another PC. Deepika goes for the far right this time and is blocked. A third PC in a row. The attempt is off target!
- November 20, 2024 17:1919’
India looks to make inroads, an incisive run in but the final pass goes astray. Yellow card shown to China for a foul on Sangita. India has a PC.
- November 20, 2024 17:1718’
PC for China! The drag flick is blocked by the first rusher. China has another shot at goal from the rebound and Bichu Devi makes a diving stop!
- November 20, 2024 17:1717’
China looks for a long pass deep into its half but it is overhit and bounces out of play.
- November 20, 2024 17:1616’
Lalremsiami with possession on the left flank. An unfortunate slip forces her to lose control of the ball.
- November 20, 2024 17:152nd quarter begins
China gets the second quarter underway!
- November 20, 2024 17:121st quarter | IND 0-0 CHN
Into the last minute after an action-packed first quarter. India noses its way into the circle, which was a positive approach but in vain. That brings the end of the 1st quarter.
- November 20, 2024 17:1013’
China looking to build from the back. India on the flack, keeping the ball on the edge and tries to find someone in the middle but no connection.
- November 20, 2024 17:0911’
India try the shorter passes and find China in its way. A much longer pass this time and blocked again.
- November 20, 2024 17:0810’
Interception by India takes the ball out of play. Pace seems to have slowed down but the crowds cheer again as India looks to go forward. China does well to win the ball back and counter.
- November 20, 2024 17:069’
Green card showed to China’s Qiuchan Deng, which means it is down to 10 players for the next two minutes. India trying to take advantage of this.
- November 20, 2024 17:047’
Navneet Kaur taking on three players and tries to find a way past but stopped. China moves into the circle with a long aerial pass and take a shot at the target but misses.
- November 20, 2024 17:005’
India on the counter-attack now but attempt thwarted by China’s defenders. A long pass from the halfway line to move ahead but India win the ball back. Brilliant pace by the Indians as they pierce through the Chinese defence to try hitting one past the keeper but pushed aside.
- November 20, 2024 16:593’
India being pushed to the back of its half. Plenty of intent by China as it oicks out gaps towards the circle.
- November 20, 2024 16:571’
The first quarter is underway. China on the attack right from the start. An aerial pass stopped by India and there’s a brief pause in play.
- November 20, 2024 16:50It’s game time
And the players are in! Both sides are lining up for their respective anthems.
The players greet each other. It’s game time!
- November 20, 2024 16:13India starting XI!
Savita (GK), Jyoti, Sushila Chanu, Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Sharmila, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, Deepika
- November 20, 2024 16:00Day of reckoning!
- November 20, 2024 15:48China squad
Huang Haiyan, Xu Wenjuan, Zheng Jiali, Fan Yunxia, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Ma Xiaoyan, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Li Ting (GK), Liu Tangjie, Hao Guoting, Li Jingyi, Yu Anhui, Deng Qiuchan, Ma Xuejiao, Wu Surong (GK), Wang Lihang
- November 20, 2024 15:43LIVE Streaming info of India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final:
The India vs China 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final match will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.
- November 20, 2024 15:33Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final between India and China taking place in Rajgir. Stay tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
