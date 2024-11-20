India vs China highlights, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND beats CHN by a solitary goal to win title

November 20, 2024 18:22

India beats China to win back-to-back titles!

India continues with the goal gaping. Sunalita tries to play in Sangita but the pass is too strong. And there comes the final whistle! India wins the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy!!

Harendra Singh wins his first title as head coach of the women’s team. The players are ecstatic and are jumping around in a big circle as the stadium DJ blasts ‘Jai Ho’ in the background!