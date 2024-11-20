 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Competition between Indian players for fielding drills always helps: T Dilip

Dilip, who has been retained as India’s fielding coach under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, said his experience has helped him identify the right process to enhance the team’s preparation.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 17:21 IST , Perth - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India fielding coach T. Dilip.
FILE PHOTO: India fielding coach T. Dilip. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India fielding coach T. Dilip. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

India’s fielding coach T Dilip revealed on Wednesday that he prefers organising fielding competitions between groups of players at the start of training sessions as it helps set the right tone.

Set to take on Australia in a five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here from Friday, India has tried to maximise their training sessions and match simulations ahead of the opening Test.

Dilip, who has been retained as India’s fielding coach under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, said his experience has helped him identify the right process to enhance the team’s preparation.

“By now, I get a sense of the team and how they work around,” he said in a video shared by BCCI. “That is why I always prefer (to go with) a little competition first to start with so after the warm-up they kick off (the training session) having the fun, laughter (and) getting together.”

ALSO READ | India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test

Explaining intricacies of one of the recent training sessions during which the Indian players were split into two groups, Dilip said they worked on throwing the ball back from the boundary ropes.

“We want everyone to get together in a team drill but also get closer to the match (readiness) what we wanted,” he said. “That is why today’s team drill was more related to retrieving, where a boundary fielder throws to the in-fielder, so instead of (having) one loopy long throw, we want to have two good flat throws.

“(It is important) to put that into practise so that players are aware, whether to stand towards their left or their right so that they are in a proper position, they are not wasting time in return.”

Dilip said the exercise also intends to make the players understand their positioning and work in pairs. “So the players on the boundary are also aware that there is another person who is waiting for it so that they can throw one bounce or full into the hands. That was the main idea of getting that drill into practice,” he said.

“I would say that the players have really put up the intensity of there,” the coach said while expressing his satisfaction on how the players responded.

“Then, when they come into the skills, whether it is slip and outfield catching or running back, you could see that the players were really up for it.” Dilip said there are instances when he is forced to stop the players going full throttle.

“Literally, I had to stop certain people (from) going for it. But I am very happy that the players have responded gradually and today was outstanding, a proper finish to the efforts what we have put in (over the) last two days,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

T. Dilip

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; First Quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Competition between Indian players for fielding drills always helps: T Dilip
    PTI
  3. World No. 1 Sabalenka aims to emulate Serena-like dominance in the power game
    Reuters
  4. Delhi’s Pranav Pant keen to make most of maiden India U-19 call-up
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Competition between Indian players for fielding drills always helps: T Dilip
    PTI
  2. Delhi’s Pranav Pant keen to make most of maiden India U-19 call-up
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves; Padikkal included as cover for Gill
    PTI
  4. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; First Quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Competition between Indian players for fielding drills always helps: T Dilip
    PTI
  3. World No. 1 Sabalenka aims to emulate Serena-like dominance in the power game
    Reuters
  4. Delhi’s Pranav Pant keen to make most of maiden India U-19 call-up
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment