India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves; Padikkal included as cover for Gill

Left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has been added to India’s reserve pacers’ list after Khaleel Ahmed had to be sent back home due to an unspecified niggle.

Dayal, who was added in the Test squad during the Bangladesh series, was in South Africa for the T20I series but didn’t play a single match.

He flew directly to Perth from Johannesburg after Khaleel developed a niggle and was unable to bowl in the nets.

The medical team advised the Rajasthan left-armer rest and hence it was decided that Dayal would fly in while Khaleel fly back home.

“It was a like for like replacement because the Indian team needs to do simulation for Mitchell Starc. Dayal was originally supposed to play the ‘A’ Test but was sent to South Africa. If Khaleel can’t bowl then there was no point of keeping him back,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Khaleel can play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament matches before the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as he has been released by Delhi Capitals and would like to enjoy a bidding war among franchises during the upcoming mega auctions.

Dayal has been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, Yashasvi Jaiswal felt a jerk on his shoulder while batting which needed medical attention.

However, much to the relief of the team, Jaiswal was back in the nets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal has been reportedly added to the squad ahead of the first Test after Shubman Gill suffered a left thumb injury during a match-simulation exercise at the WACA Ground recently.

Padikkal had recently featured in the two-match series against Australia ‘A’, scoring 151 runs in four innings, including a half-century.