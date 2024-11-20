 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test

While it is understood that Gill remains a doubtful starter, bowling coach Morne Morkel offered a more guarded perspective while interacting with the media.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 16:30 IST , Perth - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Shubman Gill of India talks with Morne Morkel, bowling coach of India during an India Test Squad training session at Optus Stadium on November 20.
Shubman Gill of India talks with Morne Morkel, bowling coach of India during an India Test Squad training session at Optus Stadium on November 20. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Shubman Gill of India talks with Morne Morkel, bowling coach of India during an India Test Squad training session at Optus Stadium on November 20. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Shubman Gill has been a quiet presence at the Indian team nets and much speculation has centred around his left thumb injury, suffered during a match-simulation exercise at the WACA Ground here recently. Gill was at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday too while the venue geared up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s first Test from Friday.

While it is understood that Gill remains a doubtful starter, bowling coach Morne Morkel offered a more guarded perspective while interacting with the media.

“Shubman is improving every day, obviously he picked up a nasty blow in that warm-up game. I think with him it’s going to be a day-to-day sort of process, fingers crossed for that improvement, but I think they will wait to make a call with him up until the morning of the Test match,” Morkel said.

With skipper and regular opener Rohit Sharma on a paternity break, the Indian team-management is searching for alternatives and Gill’s injury has thrown up a fresh challenge.

Who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal atop the batting tree remains a question and equally the number three slot has to be sorted if Gill is ruled out on the morning of the game.

READ | India predicted XI for 1st IND vs AUS Test: Easwaran, Nitish likely to debut

K.L. Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal, now a part of the squad, are part of the mix, and all three had their batting stints at the nets on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shubman Gill /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; First Quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves; Padikkal included as cover for Gill
    PTI
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Vieira appointed new coach of Genoa
    Reuters
  5. Professional players being failed by poor application of safety standards, says study commissioned by FIFPRO
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves; Padikkal included as cover for Gill
    PTI
  2. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. AUS vs IND 2024: Warner backs McSweeney to shine in India series
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs IND 2024: Following spell of unusual rain, WACA curator doesn’t expect Perth pitch to develop “snake cracks”
    PTI
  5. Hardik Pandya in Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to play under brother Krunal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Live Score, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND faces CHN in summit clash; First Quarter underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Morkel: India to take call on Gill’s availability on opening day of Perth Test
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yash Dayal replaces injured Khaleel Ahmed in reserves; Padikkal included as cover for Gill
    PTI
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Vieira appointed new coach of Genoa
    Reuters
  5. Professional players being failed by poor application of safety standards, says study commissioned by FIFPRO
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment