Serie A 2024-25: Vieira appointed new coach of Genoa

Vieira, 48, began his managerial career with Manchester City’s under-23 team from 2013-2015 before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 17:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Then-Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
FILE - Then-Crystal Palace’s head coach Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Then-Crystal Palace’s head coach Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Genoa has appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as its new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has been out of work since parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace.

ALSO READ: Professional players being failed by poor application of safety standards, says study commissioned by FIFPRO

Genoa, hovering above the relegation zone after a lacklustre start to the season, sacked coach Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday.

Genoa has 10 points from the first 12 games of the league campaign, leaving it 17th in the standings.

Vieira, 48, began his managerial career with Manchester City’s under-23 team from 2013-2015 before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

He will reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018-19 season. 

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
