Lionel Messi in Kerala: Argentina set to play friendly matches in Kochi next year

Japan and Qatar are being considered as the likely opponents for Argentina, and Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the team.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 14:12 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 1 MIN READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru.
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Argentina national football team will play two exhibition matches in Kerala next year, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdul Rahiman announced this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Japan and Qatar are being considered as the likely opponents for Argentina, and Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the team. Kochi is the tentative venue, though the feasibility of holding matches in other cities will also be discussed, said the Minister.

The Minister also stated that the total expenses would be around Rs 100 crore and will be met through sponsorship. The State Merchants Association has come forward to sponsor the event, he said.

The Minister added that a delegation from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will visit Kerala soon to hold talks, and a final announcement will be made afterward. The Kerala Sports Minister had conducted preliminary discussions with AFA officials in Spain earlier this year.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Qatar /

Japan

