 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rajgir all set to host men’s Asia Cup next year after Women’s Asian Champions Trophy success

The Asia Cup is an eight-team event with the winner getting a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 20:39 IST , RAJGIR - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian players acknowledge fans after winning the Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir.
Indian players acknowledge fans after winning the Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian players acknowledge fans after winning the Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even before the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy could be officially concluded, Bihar sports officials were busy planning for a much bigger event in less than a year’s time.

Buoyed by the organisational success of the first-ever international sporting event in the State, the Rajgir Sports Complex will be hosting the men’s Asia Cup next year. Scheduled from August 27-September 7, the event will also be a qualifying event for the 2026 World Cup and therefore a much bigger and prestigious event.

“Now that we have hosted a women’s six-nation event, we are better prepared for a bigger challenge and want to push ourselves with a men’s event. The Asia Cup, being a qualifying event for the World Cup, is also very prestigious and we are confident of drawing even more people than we did this time around,” Bihar State Sports Authority Director-General and CEO Raveendran Sankaran confirmed to Sportstar.

The officials are also aware of the upgrades they will need to make for the bigger event. “We have a couple of concerns and are aware of them but also confident of addressing them well in time. One of them is a mandatory second turf, for which we have already started work. The other is to make arrangements for bigger crowds. We have seen the support people have given to the women’s team this time and we are aware the men will draw even more crowds. We are planning on adding temporary stands, like they do abroad, that can be installed and dismantled quickly,” Raveendran explained.

“Also, the teams will all be accommodated in Rajgir only. Our hostels will all be ready for the players and officials by then and there will be more hotels also, many under construction, for people coming in from outside. So it will not be a problem,” he added.

The Asia Cup is an eight-team event with the winner getting a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. Apart from India, it is likely to have Japan, Korea, Malaysia, China and arch-rival Pakistan, besides a couple of qualifiers from the AHF Cup. The presence of Pakistan will clearly add to both excitement and security concerns but officials insist they are well prepared. 

Related Topics

Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi 31-31 Gujarat Giants, Naveen back in action; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajgir all set to host men’s Asia Cup next year after Women’s Asian Champions Trophy success
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Carlsen delivers a ‘Magnus Opus’ at Tata Steel Chess India 2024
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi
    Team Sportstar
  5. M Khazima, women’s title winner in Carrom World Cup, wants facilities to improve in Chennai
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Rajgir all set to host men’s Asia Cup next year after Women’s Asian Champions Trophy success
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. India vs China highlights, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: IND beats CHN by a solitary goal to win title
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China hockey, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi 31-31 Gujarat Giants, Naveen back in action; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajgir all set to host men’s Asia Cup next year after Women’s Asian Champions Trophy success
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Carlsen delivers a ‘Magnus Opus’ at Tata Steel Chess India 2024
    Mayank
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi
    Team Sportstar
  5. M Khazima, women’s title winner in Carrom World Cup, wants facilities to improve in Chennai
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment