Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi

GOLF

Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi

Noida’s Amardeep Malik fired a solid five-under 67 to take the first-round lead at the IndianOil SERVO Masters at the Digboi Golf Links here on Wednesday.

Former champion Honey Baisoya of Delhi, Pune’s Divyansh Dubey, Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain, Bengaluru’s Syed Saqib Ahmed and Panchkula’s Abhishek Kumar were all tied for second place at four-under 68.

Deven Bhumij was the highest-placed among the Digboi-based professionals after he returned a round of 73 to be tied 50th.

Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya, last week’s winner in Jaipur, was one of the five players bunched in tied seventh place at 69.

Two of the prominent names participating this week, Angad Cheema and Udayan Mane, struck scores of 72 to be tied 36th.

Amardeep, a two-time winner on the PGTI, mixed six birdies with a bogey during his opening round, as he was glad to be back in the mix after a couple of ordinary weeks on tour.

He found his groove as far as his hitting was concerned as he struck his tee shots well and landed his approaches within five to 10 feet of the flag on at least three occasions.

-PTI

Nayanika takes one-shot leader over Hitaashee and Jasmine in 15th Leg of Hero WPGT

Nayanika Sanga, looking for her maiden win on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, carded a solid four-under 68 to take a slender one-shot lead after the opening day in the 15th and final leg of the Tour here on Wednesday.

Nayanika, 20, had seven birdies, including three in a row on the back nine from the 11th to the 13th at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

She had one shot edge over last week’s winner, Hitaashee Bakshi (69) and Jasmine Shekar (69).

Four players, Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi and Sneha Singh, alongside Sri Lankan amateur Kaya Daluwatte, were tied for fourth place with cards of 2-under 70 each.

Nayanika, who turned pro in 2022, had an early bogey on the second, but birdies on the fourth and the eighth ensured she turned in one-under.

A bogey on the tenth pulled her back to even par, but a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th to the 13th and two more on the 15th and 18th with a bogey in between on 16th saw her finish at 68.

Hitaashee had a bogey early on the second but birdies on the fifth, seventh and the ninth holes saw her turn in a healthy 2-under 34. On the back nine, she birdied the 11th and 15th and dropped a shot on the Par-4 13th.

Jasmine Shekar had a super start with four birdies in the first seven holes, but then three bogeys against one birdie between the ninth and the 13th saw her fall back. A closing birdie on the 18th ensured she finished at 69 and was still close to the leader.

Khushi Khanijau (71) was sole eighth while four others, including Vidhatri Urs, Anvitha Narender, Seher Atwal and amateur Srihita Mandava were tied ninth with scores of one-over 73 each.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Santosh Trophy qualifying: Kerala beats Railways 1-0, Pondicherry wins against Lakshadweep

Kerala scraped through by a goal against Railways as it opened its campaign on a winning note in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament on Wednesday.

The host won 1-0 at the Corporation Stadium, thanks to the goal scored by Muhammed Ajsal in the 72nd minute.

It wasn’t the most convincing of shows by Kerala in what was going to be potentially its biggest challenge in the group.

The goal came off an excellent through ball by Nijo Gilbert, following a feeble clearance from the Railway defence. Ajsal slotted the ball neatly into the corner.

Earlier, an old-fashioned hat-trick by Dhileepan helped Pondicherry beat Lakshadweep 3-2. Mohammed scored both goals of Lakshadweep to give his team the lead twice.

The results Group H Kerala 1 (Muhammad Ajsal 72) bt Railway 0. Pondicherry 3 (Dhilipan 29, 79 & 90+3) bt Lakshadweep 2 (Mohammed 18 & 41).

-P.K. Ajith Kumar

Bhaichung Bhutia schools to conduct trials

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), in collaboration with Enlogo, will conduct trials on December 1 at SKV Andrew Ganj here to select players in the under-13 and under-17 age group for the residential academy.

The trials provide a platform for aspiring football players born between 2009 and 2016 to showcase their skills and potentially embark on a journey towards professional football.

“We believe that football is a sport that should be accessible to every young talent in the country, regardless of where they come from. These trials are an opportunity for young players to take their first step forward towards realising their dreams”, said Bhaichung Bhutia.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

ITF Junior Tennis: Apara beats Jaya in girls pre-quarterfinals, to challenge second seed Priyanka next

Apara Khandare recovered from a tough start and brink of defeat to beat Jaya Kapoor 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Apara will challenge the second seed Priyanka Rana in the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Under-18 boys: Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Daksh Kukreti 6-1, 7-5; Om Patel bt Mahit Mekala 6-1, 6-3; Izyan Ahmad bt A Balasubramanian 6-0, 6-1; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 3-6, 66-3; Arjun Rathi bt Aashravya Mehra 6-1, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Aarav Hada 7-6(5), 6-0; Praneel Sharma bt Aarav Chawla 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4; Ojas Mehlawat bt Aditya Mor 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Under-18 girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Akansha Ghosh 6-0, 6-3; Mahika Khanna bt Disha Behera 7-6(4), 7-5; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Kashish Kant 6-1, 6-4; Snigdha Kanta bt Aahan 6-3, 7-5; Kashvi Sunil bt Prachi Malik 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Shaivi Dalal bt Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Apara Khandare bt Jaya Kapoor 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3; Priyanka Rana bt Swasti Singh 7-6(5), 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Sumit Nagal loses first round

Edas Butvilas of Lithuania beat second seed Sumit Nagal 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the €74,825 Challenger tennis tournament in Montemar, Spain.

THE RESULTS €120,950, Rovereto, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Rithvik Bollipalli bt Daniel Masur (Ger) & Alexey Vatutin 6-4, 6-3. €74,825 Challenger, Montemar, Spain Singles (first round): Edas Butvilas (Ltu) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 7-5. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals); Karol Drzewiecki & Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) bt Pavel Petrov & Ayush Sharma 6-2, 6-0. $15,000 ITF men, Luanda, Angola Singles (first round): Lawrence Bataljin (Aus) bt Tarun Karra 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Parth Aggarwal & Matteo Covato (Ita) bt Breno Braga & Victor Braga (Bra) 7-6(3), 6-4; Tarun Karra & Victor Pagotto (Bra) bt Joelson Paulino (Ang) & Pascal Tylek (Can) 6-3, 6-3; Chirag Duhan & Lorenzo Llorusso (Ita) bt Seydina Andre (Sen) & Jean-Christiann Morandais (Gud) 4-6, 6-4, [10-6]; Oliver Anderson (Aus) & Daniel Vishnick (GBR) bt Daniel Domingos (Ang) & Yash Yadav 6-2, 0-6, [10-8]; Gregor Ramskogler (Aut) & Jasza Szajrych (Pol) bt Alan Bojarski (Pol) & Aryan Lakshmanan 6-4, 6-0. $25,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Singles (first round): Saumya Vig bt Emma Mazzoni (Fra) 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sshria Atturu (USA) & Saumya Vig bt Sasha Kilgour (USA) & Roxana Valdez (Cub) 6-1, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Zeel Desai bt Dominika Podhajecka (Pol) 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Astric Cirotte & Mathilde Lollia (Fra) bt Aaddi Gupta & Sarah Nita (Cuw) 4-6, 6-1, [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Indian Masters championship

Santiago Marambio struck five goals in helping Jindal Delta to a 9-6 victory over Achievers in a league match of the three team Indian Masters polo championship at the Jaipur Polo ground on Wednesday.

Jindal Panther will be the third team in the competition, and the top two teams will meet in the final on Sunday.

THE RESULTS Jindal Delta 9 (Santiago Marambio 5, Hurr Ali 2, JP Clarkin, Naveen Jindal) bt Achievers 6 (Chris Mackenzie 5, Daniel Otamendi).

-Kamesh Srinivasan