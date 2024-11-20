 />
Controversial Cortina sliding track for 2026 Winter Olympics taking shape as deadline approaches

Italy’s decision to rebuild the century-old track in Cortina has been met with fierce opposition by the IOC, which wants to hold bobsled, luge and skeleton on an existing track in nearby Austria or Switzerland instead.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 08:58 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AP
The Cortina track would need to be certified by the IOC in March to be approved for use in the February 6-22, 2026 games.
The Cortina track would need to be certified by the IOC in March to be approved for use in the February 6-22, 2026 games.
infoIcon

The Cortina track would need to be certified by the IOC in March to be approved for use in the February 6-22, 2026 games. | Photo Credit: AP

The controversial sliding centre being completely rebuilt for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics is starting to take shape as the clock ticks down to a March deadline.

The outline of the track and wooden railings were evident in photos shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday by the government agency in charge of building infrastructure for the games.

“The work has accelerated,” government commissioner Fabio Saldini said following a visit by International Olympic Committee technicians.

“The timeline is being respected in view of the pre-homologation in March,” he added.

Government agency Simico added, “The top part of the track is being finalized. Checks on several different parts of the track are ongoing, with specific attention being made to the refrigeration system.”

ALSO READ | Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes

Work will continue at the track throughout the winter with nets covering the track to protect it from snowfall. The refrigeration system will be used in reverse — as a heating mechanism — to provide decent conditions for the workers.

Simico said earlier this month that 180 workers were at the construction site, with others based in Treviso, Bergamo and Valsugana where the refrigeration system was being assembled.

Italy’s decision to rebuild the century-old track in Cortina has been met with fierce opposition by the IOC, which wants to hold bobsled, luge and skeleton on an existing track in nearby Austria (Igls) or Switzerland (St. Moritz) instead.

But the Italian government does not want to pay for a foreign venue, so it agreed to rebuild the Cortina track for 81.6 million euros ($86.4 million). Work started with less than two years before the 2026 Games open.

The Cortina track would need to be certified by the IOC in March to be approved for use in the February 6-22, 2026 games.

2026 Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

