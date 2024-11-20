 />
LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record-breaking $131 million in prize money

The schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 14 states across the United States and 11 other countries, including two multi-event Asian swings.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 20:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nelly Korda waves to the crowd gathered at the 18th green after winning the LPGA Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club.
FILE PHOTO: Nelly Korda waves to the crowd gathered at the 18th green after winning the LPGA Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nelly Korda waves to the crowd gathered at the 18th green after winning the LPGA Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP

The LPGA Tour released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday featuring 35 events during which the world’s best female golfers will compete for $131 million in prize money, which is the largest total purse in the circuit’s 75-year history.

The schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 14 states across the United States - starting with the January 30-February 2 Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida - and 11 other countries, including two multi-event Asian swings.

The combined purse total for the five majors will top $47 million, the highest in the LPGA Tour’s 75-year history.

The first women’s major of the season - The Chevron Championship - will be held from April 24-27 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

ALSO READ | LPGA: Nelly Korda makes late push, wins 7th title of year

The year’s other four majors will be contested over a span of nine weeks beginning with the May 29-June 1 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills in Erin Wisconsin featuring a $12 million purse that is the richest of the five blue-riband events.

Field Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas will host the June 19-22 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship before the July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France and July 31-Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next November in Naples, Florida, will feature an $11 million purse, including a $4 million winner’s cheque the LPGA said is the largest single prize in the history of women’s golf.

