India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title

The scoreline may indicate it was a close contest and for the first half, it was so before the Indians, like in every game, shifted gears in the third quarter and took control.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 18:27 IST , Rajgir - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian women hockey team's Deepika being greeted by teammates after scoring the first goal against China during the final of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir.
Indian women hockey team’s Deepika being greeted by teammates after scoring the first goal against China during the final of the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian women hockey team’s Deepika being greeted by teammates after scoring the first goal against China during the final of the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

The Indian women managed to overcome the disappointment of a pedestrian semifinal performance and upped their game when it mattered most, registering a 1-0 win against China in the final to successfully defend the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The scoreline may indicate it was a close contest and for the first half, it was so before the Indians, like in every game, shifted gears in the third quarter and took control. And while China deserved credit for not making it any easier for India, the host was not troubled much once they went ahead. Deservedly, it was Deepika -- who topped the tables with 11 goals through the tournament and was named Player of the Tournament -- who scored the lone goal of the match for India.

Unlike previously, it was a cautious start by India, aware that the Chinese would come hard, come fast and create chances early on. They did and for the first few minutes, India had to fight hard to survive the Chinese onslaught before slowly settling down, getting better at ball control. A penalty corner for China in the 18th minute saw Lalremsiami -- adjudged player of the match -- rush out quickly before Bichu Devi went full stretch to clear the rebound with her stick.

India’s constant push resulted in four quick penalty corners in the 20th minute but India’s poor form with PCs continued, a mix of off-target shots, ineffective variations and some good saves by the Chinese goalkeeper. China managed a 2nd PC three minutes later but to no avail. But the Indians were slowly growing in the game and within seconds of resumption in the 3rd quarter, India earned its 5th PC.

The injection was not stopped cleanly but the ball was kept in play, dragged in and then Deepika unleashed a controlled reverse hit that the Chinese defence and goalkeeper had no answer to. The Indian attack was impressive even when it did not result in a goal. Sangita Kumari was a delight with her nippy runs and amazing ball control, repeatedly entering the Chinese circle.

Captain Salima Tete’s speed was unmatched and Vaishnavi Phalke had a busy day on the flanks. And Sunelita Toppo was consistently brilliant in everything she did, forward and at the back. Even with a wasted penalty stroke – Ting Li had no trouble saving Deepika’s feeble push after the latter had earned it, dodging past three defenders all alone – India stayed on course to victory.

The Bihar government has decided to award Rs 10 lakh to each and every playing member of the team.

“Each player in the squad will receive Rs 10 lakh in recognition of their outstanding performance at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the course of the tournament,” a press release stated.

Even chief coach Harendra Singh and his support staff will be handsomely rewarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government.

“In addition to this, chief coach Harendra Singh was rewarded with Rs 10 lakh, while the rest of the support staff received Rs 5 lakh each.” Top tier hockey returned to Bihar after many years and all of Indian women’s team matches were held in front of a packed house.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

