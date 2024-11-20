Ailing DMK Afzal, Asian Games gold medallist, receives monetary support from Sports Authority of Telangana

There was something to cheer for D.M.K. Afzal, gold medallist in the 1962 Asian Games football when the vice-chairperson and managing director of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) A. Sonibala Devi and the chairman of SATG, Shiva Sena Reddy, presented a purse of Rs. 3 lakhs to the ailing footballer.

The officials went to the residence of the footballer to hand over the cheque in the presence of his wife.

The failing health of Afzal, who is losing memory and confining himself to one-word replies of late, was highlighted in Sportstar recently. The footballer’s family is also struggling to meet the medical expenses and has appealed for financial support.

Sonibala informed Sportstar that they were moved by the health condition of Afzal. She said that he was one of the heroes of Indian football who played the sport when passion took precedence over everything else.

“We would also like to convey that the state government will not be found wanting when it comes not only promoting sports but also helping in its own way any needy sportsperson,” she said.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of Mr Jayesh Ranjan, secretary of sports, government of Telangana in this regard,” the top SATG official said.

Shiva Sena Reddy, SATG chairman, said he hopes the financial assistance will provide some relief towards the medical expenses of Afzal who brought glory to the nation.

“We will include necessary guidelines in the sports policy to be unveiled soon regarding financial help to those who brought laurels and struggling in the twilight of their career,” he said.

The two officials were accompanied by two former India football captains Shabbir Ali and Victor Amalraj, who also played their bit in highlighting the plight of the ace footballer of yesteryears.

“We really appreciate the State government’s gesture towards Afzal sir. It means a lot and also should be a reassuring touch to the needy athletes that the top officials governing sport are responsive to any exigency concerning the athletes in the State,” the two stalwarts of yesteryears said.

The footballer’s family also thanked the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, for facilitating this gesture