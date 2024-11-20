Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down as vice president of East Bengal FC.
In a press release, Todi said that he, along with Tamal Ghosal, chairperson of Shrachi Sports, will be resigning from their positions held with the club due to a conflict of interest.
“As you may know, Shrachi Sports is now the investor of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), where we hold the positions of Chairman and Director, respectively,” the statement read.
ALSO READ | AIFF awards I-League 2024-25 commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting
“Given our increased involvement with MSC and the evolving nature of commitments, we believe it is no longer possible for us to effectively fulfil our responsibilities as Vice President of East Bengal Football Club.
“After careful deliberation, we have concluded that stepping downm currenlty is in the best interest of all parties,” the statement further read.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, Naveen back in action; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba later
- Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC
- Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi
- India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title
- Carlsen Delivers a Magnus Opus at Tata Steel Chess India 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE