Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC

Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down as vice president of East Bengal FC.

In a press release, Todi said that he, along with Tamal Ghosal, chairperson of Shrachi Sports, will be resigning from their positions held with the club due to a conflict of interest.

“As you may know, Shrachi Sports is now the investor of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), where we hold the positions of Chairman and Director, respectively,” the statement read.

“Given our increased involvement with MSC and the evolving nature of commitments, we believe it is no longer possible for us to effectively fulfil our responsibilities as Vice President of East Bengal Football Club.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded that stepping downm currenlty is in the best interest of all parties,” the statement further read.