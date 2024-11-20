 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC

In a press release, Todi said that he, along with Tamal Ghosal, chairperson of Shrachi Sports, will be resigning from their positions held with the club due to a conflict of interest.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports.
Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports. | Photo Credit: LinkedIn/@Rahul Todi
infoIcon

Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports. | Photo Credit: LinkedIn/@Rahul Todi

Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping down as vice president of East Bengal FC.

In a press release, Todi said that he, along with Tamal Ghosal, chairperson of Shrachi Sports, will be resigning from their positions held with the club due to a conflict of interest.

“As you may know, Shrachi Sports is now the investor of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), where we hold the positions of Chairman and Director, respectively,” the statement read.

ALSO READ | AIFF awards I-League 2024-25 commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting

“Given our increased involvement with MSC and the evolving nature of commitments, we believe it is no longer possible for us to effectively fulfil our responsibilities as Vice President of East Bengal Football Club.

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded that stepping downm currenlty is in the best interest of all parties,” the statement further read.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, Naveen back in action; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Carlsen Delivers a Magnus Opus at Tata Steel Chess India 2024
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu, Manipur enter Santosh Trophy final rounds with unbeaten records
    PTI
  3. Manolo Marquez disappointed with draw against Malaysia but certain that India will qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2027
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. AIFF awards I-League 2024-25 commercial rights to Shrachi in Executive Committee meeting
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM, Naveen back in action; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahul Todi, managing director of Shrachi Sports, steps down as vice president of East Bengal FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 20: Amardeep Malik fires 67 to take first-round lead in Digboi
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Carlsen Delivers a Magnus Opus at Tata Steel Chess India 2024
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment