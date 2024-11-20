 />
‘Training clubs’ reap rewards of Clearing House programme - FIFA

Young players are tracked through an electronic passport, and compensation payments on future international transfers to the clubs which trained them are processed by the FCH in Paris.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 19:21 IST , LAUSANNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: ‘Training clubs’ reap rewards of Clearing House programme, according to FIFA.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: ‘Training clubs’ reap rewards of Clearing House programme, according to FIFA. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: ‘Training clubs’ reap rewards of Clearing House programme, according to FIFA. | Photo Credit: AP

Financial compensation for clubs which contributed to the development of young players has increased significantly since FIFA’s automated Clearing House programme (FCH) was set up, a report issued by world football’s governing body showed on Wednesday.

Under the scheme launched two years ago, young players are tracked through an electronic passport, and compensation payments on future international transfers to the clubs which trained them are processed by the FCH in Paris, making it easier for them to collect what they are owed.

The transfer fee must be paid before the player’s 23rd birthday.

Last year, when French international Benoit Badiashile left AS Monaco to join Premier League club Chelsea, his “training club” SC Malesherbois were awarded around $160,000 - more than the amateur club’s annual budget.

ALSO READ | Professional players being failed by poor application of safety standards, says study commissioned by FIFPRO

“It was a fully automated process, in which we just had to follow the instructions provided by the FIFA Clearing House,” said Malesherbois President Emmanuel Esnault. We didn’t have to claim our training rewards, which is a real improvement for a small club like us.”

Between 2019 and 2022, an average of $67 million was allocated to training clubs. The amount promised to them this year is $261.5 million. Clubs are spared costly procedures to recover their dues and can easily keep track of players they trained.

“Being awarded solidarity allowances through the FIFA Clearing House is a historic milestone for our humble provincial club, as this is the first time in our 106 years of existence that we have received such funds,” said Celso Daniel Martinez Lopez, president of Club Sportivo Obrero in Paraguay.

All clubs go through a compliance process before the funds are transferred.

“Through this mechanism, up to 5% of the compensation paid for the transfer of the player is distributed to the training clubs with which the player was registered in the calendar years between their 12th and 23rd birthdays,” FIFA said.

