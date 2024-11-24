Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups out; Salah starts as injury ridden Reds hope to increase gap at top

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the English Premier League 2024-25 match between Southampton and Liverpool at the St. Mary’s Stadium.
STARTING XIs
Southampton: McCarthy (GK), Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser, Dibling, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Onuachu, Armstrong
Liverpool: Kelleher (GK), Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez
PREVIEW
Premier League leader Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday when it travels to Southampton, manager Arne Slot said, adding that goalkeeper Alisson had returned to training but was not ready to play.
“Trent isn’t training with us, but he’s getting there to be back with us soon,” Slot told reporters on Friday.
Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad for the recent international break after suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on November 9, while the Reds’ number one keeper Alisson, also sidelined with a hamstring injury, has not played since October 5.
Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE?
The Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
