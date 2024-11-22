Premier League 2024-25: Injured Alexander-Arnold, Alisson set to miss Southampton vs Liverpool

Premier League leader Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday when it travels to Southampton, manager Arne Slot said, adding that goalkeeper Alisson had returned to training but was not ready to play.

“Trent isn’t training with us, but he’s getting there to be back with us soon,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad for the recent international break after suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on November 9, while the Reds’ number one keeper Alisson, also sidelined with a hamstring injury, has not played since October 5.

“We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries,” Slot said of the keeper. “Alisson is training with the goalkeepers but not with the team. He is getting better but is not ready for Sunday.”

Slot said Virgil van Dijk was set to train with the team on Friday and will be fit to play on Sunday, while injured forwards Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa were expected to return in the “next few weeks”.

Liverpool has a five-point lead over champion Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and so will remain at the summit regardless of the weekend’s results.

Southampton is bottom of the standings with four points.

The Reds’ injuries, however, are a blow ahead of a significantly more difficult run of games, including a Champions League match with Real Madrid on Wednesday and a league clash against City at Anfield on December 1.

“We have an incredible fixture list coming up, starting with Southampton. That is the most important, the next one,” Slot said. “The other two games have no effect on my team selection, but what does effect it is Southampton - how they play, how fit they are.”

Southampton has won only once in the league this season, a 1-0 victory over Everton on November 2, but Slot is not taking the side lightly.

“I would say Southampton are more than a capable team. I’ve seen them play against City, Arsenal and Wolves. They are very, very capable of playing teams like us,” Slot said.

“They have been a bit unlucky and they have a very good playing style. Everyone is saying City and Real being difficult, but I think Southampton will be difficult as well.”