AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Skipper Bumrah skittles out Australian batting core to put India in control on Day 1

Australia’s reply after bowling India out for 150 became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 16:59 IST , Perth - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during day one of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium.
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during day one of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during day one of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Under azure blue skies in a city at ease with both the slow life and fast lanes, Australia and India were locked in a taut battle of attrition. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series commenced with hype and hope and as Friday ebbed, there were enough twists and turns to keep the fans engaged.

And at the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests. The Indian captain accounted for opener Nathan McSweeney and then drew an edge off Marnus Labuschagne which Virat Kohli dropped.

The spearhead was not finished yet as he dismissed Usman Khawaja with Kohli making amends at second slip. The next ball cannoned into Steve Smith’s pads and it was left to Travis Head to prevent the hat-trick. Bumrah’s first spell was an incredible 6-2-9-3.

Head tried to hustle but had no clue to debutant Harshit Rana’s delivery that moved just a shade to disturb the stumps. The host, gasping at 31 for four, continued to hobble and as the shadows lengthened, wickets tumbled and for now India is ahead in the contest even as a second outing awaits both teams.

RELATED | Catch the highlights from the first day's play at Perth

Before the host got wedged into the first-innings skirmish, India dealt with an initial stutter, a late revival and a rapid deterioration. Once Bumrah opted to bat on winning the toss, Mitchell Starc, was all left-arm menace, while Wasim Akram, the original purveyor, watched from the commentary box. The speedster’s first delivery slithered down leg, instantly he corrected his radar and soon Yashasvi Jaiswal committed to the drive and edged.

At the other end, K.L. Rahul remained obdurate while Devdutt Padikkal fell to Josh Hazlewood and Kohli walked in to a round of warm applause. Meanwhile Rahul found the ropes twice, but these were mere glimmers as Kohli failed to move his bat away in time as Hazlewood grazed the willow.

India’s appetite for lunch further soured when Rahul played forward to Starc, Alex Carey found the ball easing into his gloves and the appeal was turned down by Richard Kettleborough. Cummins sought a review, the replays without enough angles were not conclusive, and confusion lingered over a sound but third umpire Richard Illingworth issued the marching orders.

India finished the first session at 51 for four and the afternoon’s rear-guard action rested on Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Reddy, especially after Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar succumbed to Mitchell Marsh. At 73 for six, India was grappling for a toehold and Pant lent a hand, wading into Nathan Lyon’s off-breaks and scooping a six off Pat Cummins.

Nitish (41) was equally fluent as drives and reverse hits were essayed and a vital 48-run seventh-wicket partnership took shape. However, once Cummins dismissed Pant, the rest withered and the stage was set for Bumrah to unleash his sheer brilliance.

