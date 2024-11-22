Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Rahul given out controversially; IND struggling at Lunch

How has the pitch at the Optus Stadium fared?

Perth is known for its pace and bounce. However, the Optus Stadium uses a drop-in pitch, which is prepared away from the ground and later installed into the square. This allows for subtle changes to the nature of the wicket.

This is evident from the improved efficiency spinners have experienced since the switch from the WACA to the Optus Stadium. At the WACA, spinners took 229 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 44. In comparison, spinners have claimed 37 wickets at an average of 33 at the new Perth Stadium.

Despite the slight assistance for spinners, pacers have dominated at the Perth Stadium, taking 102 wickets at an average of 29.71. Pacers have also been utilised far more, bowling 1,014 overs compared to the spinners’ 393.

The pitch curator at the Optus Stadium stated that the wicket will once again offer conditions conducive to fast bowlers.