Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Rahul given out controversially; IND struggling at Lunch

- November 22, 2024 10:34IND 58/4
Mitch Marsh into the attack. Full and wide outside off to Rishabh Pant, left alone. Short ball on the body, Pant defends off his toes. Maiden over.
Jurel plays an excellent guide through the gap in the cordon for four off Cummins. Wide of offstump, left alone by the batter. Fuller outside off, punched through the cover for three more.
- November 22, 2024 10:30Post-Lunch session
A crucial 2nd session on the cards. Pant and Jurel will hope to build up a good partnership to take India closer to the three-figure mark.
- November 22, 2024 10:09India in trouble at the end of session 1
- November 22, 2024 09:51KL Rahul’s controversial wicket - Explained
- November 22, 2024 09:464IND 51/4 in 25 overs
Lyon against Pant. Left alone. Backing on his defence as Pant looks to be playing on the safer side. Maiden over. Pant finds him in a similar situation yet again.
Jurel faces Starc. Four! Driven andflies above third slip to the fence. Jurel off the mark.
And that’s lunch.
- November 22, 2024 09:43IND 47/4
Starc. Beaten on the first. Similar delivery on the next but caught behind. Review taken after umpire doesn’t give it. Looked like the spike was off his bat hitting his pad but third umpire seems to think otherwise. Given and set batter Rahul is out. Jurel in.
KL Rahul c †Carey b Starc 26 (74b)
- November 22, 2024 09:344IND 47/3
Nathan Lyon gets the ball. Pant drives it straight down to Lyon. Slightly aggressive start. Pant’s antics begins as he paddle sweeps it behind to the fence. FOUR! Field changes brought in for Pant, leg slip in. Defends the last three.
- November 22, 2024 09:29IND 43/3
Starc returns. Right on Pant’s pads and there’s a loud shout for lbw. Looked like it was drifting down leg. Australia takes the review. Ball was high and missing leg. Review lost. Driven through covers but doesn’t getv enough power. Three runs.
- November 22, 2024 09:25IND 40/3 in 20 overs
Cummins. Fuller on the length and beats the outside edge. Rahul falling back to his defence. A quiet over.
- November 22, 2024 09:19IND 40/3
Pant against Hazlewood. One-handed drive that beats the diving point. Three runs and Pant is off the mark. Close call. Rahul gets a top edge on it but falls just short of slip. Guides it behind to long leg for a single.
- November 22, 2024 09:144IND 36/3
Cummins to Rahul. Good length and beats the outside edge just outside off. Sails above Rahul who ducks. FOUR! Edged between slip and gully and races away to third-man ropes. Cummins ends with a ripper that just beats the edge.
- November 22, 2024 09:09WIND 32/3 in 17 overs
WICKET!! Hazlewood gets some extra bounce. Kohli is undone by it and hands a simple catch to slip.
Kohli c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5(12)
Pant in at 5. Beaten on the outside edge first ball! Length ball on off, Pant defends off the front foot.
- November 22, 2024 08:59IND 32/2
Hazlewood with his sixth over. Back of a length on the pads, clipped to deep fine for a single.
Cummins to Kohli, full on the stumps, Kohli inside edges to the legside for a single. Rahul punches one through mid off, the ball doesn’t have the legs to reach the boundary, the batters run three. Kohli with a solid punch down the ground, doesn’t have the legs again, three more. Four!! Crisp cover drive from Rahul, enough on it to reach the test this time.
- November 22, 2024 08:49IND 20/2
Kohli faces his first ball. Greeted with some extra bounce but defends to point. High on the pads but pushes it to cover on the next one.
Extra bounce for Cummins and Rahul does well to evade it. Flies past his shoulder to the keeper. Rahul clips a full ball through wide mid on for a couple. Rahul edges one on the bounce to slips to round out the over.
- November 22, 2024 08:46Record for the pair!
- November 22, 2024 08:464IND 18/2
Rahul on strike against Cummins. Fuller on the length by the skipper as Rahul chooses to defend. Much needed runs for India. Ball flies over the slips after Rahul edges it unintentionally. Four.
- November 22, 2024 08:40WIND 14/2
Hazlewood back. Padikkal connects but pushes it to covers. Looking to flick the ball but missing. And gone! Padikkal edges this one ever so slightly and is caught behind by the keeper. He departs for a duck and in comes Virat Kohli.
Devdutt Padikkal c †Carey b Hazlewood 0 (23b)
- November 22, 2024 08:34IND 14/1 in 10 overs
Cummins continues. Bowling into the surface and comes high to Rahul, who shoulders arms in the next. Ball angling towards the batter but just off the bat. Maiden.
- November 22, 2024 08:31IND 14/1
Starc. Getting a lot of movement. Wide given. Angles the other away this time, forcing the keeper to dive to the left. Padikkal yet to get off the mark and it looks like it’s starting to get to him. Connects on the last delivery but finds the fielder.
- November 22, 2024 08:23IND 13/1
Skipper Cummins into the attack. Back of a length outside off, Rahul leaves it. Full outside off, beats Rahul’s attempted front foot defence. Full on the stumps, Rahul defends. Rahul gets a wide one through the gap between slip and gully, will pick up two.
- November 22, 2024 08:20IND 11/1
Starc continues. Full and swinging away from Padikkal, shoulders arms and lets it through. A touch shorter, beats Padikkal’s defensive prod. Fuller in length, Padikkal looks to punch it straight, just beats his edge. Maiden over.
- November 22, 2024 08:15IND 11/1
Hazlewood to Rahul, length on the stumps, clipped legside for a double. A solid defence followed by a comfortable leave outside off to round out the over.
- November 22, 2024 08:12IND 9/1 in 5 overs
Starc to Rahul, length ball on leg stump with short leg in place, Rahul defends to mid on. Full length delivery, swinging in to the right-hander, Rahul defends to cover. Rahuk punches a full ball to cover to take a single and keep strike.
- November 22, 2024 08:06IND 8/1 in 4 overs
Hazlewood continues. Back of a length outside off, Rahul lets the ball go. Overpitched outside off, Rahul drives through cover and picks up three.
- November 22, 2024 08:00WIND 5/1 in 3 overs
WICKET!! Jaiswal falls for nought! Full outside off, Jaiswal looks for a drive and edges one to gully where debutant McSweeney takes a comfortable catch.
Jaiswal c McSweeney b Mitchell Starc 0(8)
Padikkal in at 3. Squared up on the second ball, whizzes past the outside edge by a fair margin. Too wide to follow up, left alone by Padikkal. Appeals for lbw as Starc goes for the blackhole. Umpire says no, missing legstump.
- November 22, 2024 07:56IND 5/0 in 2 overs
Hazlewood from the other end. Length ball angling in to Rahul, thuds his thigh pads. Length again, well outside off stump, left alone. Full outside off, beats Rahul’s front foot defence. Rahul pulls his bat behind the pad and leaves the full ball outside off. Maiden over.
- November 22, 2024 07:51IND 5/0 in 1 over
Mitch Starc with the new ball in hand. Jaiswal is taking strike with Rahul at the non-striker’s. Full down the legside, runs away for four byes. Jaiswal edges one second ball, falls in front of the cordon. Short of a length on the body, defended solidly. Slightly fuller, on the same line, Jaiswal defends again.
- November 22, 2024 07:47AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches: 107
Australia wins: 45
India wins: 32
Drawn: 29
Ties: 1
- November 22, 2024 07:42Time for the anthems!
Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border place the trophy on the stand as the teams gear up for the anthems.
- November 22, 2024 07:37Ten minutes to the start
- November 22, 2024 07:34Cummins is keen on taking back the BGT
- November 22, 2024 07:28Surprise selection
India has left out spinners with a combined 855 Test wickets on the bench today in R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Washington plays his second Test Down Under. A horse for course selection?
- November 22, 2024 07:26Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
- November 22, 2024 07:21Toss Update!
India wins the toss and Jasprit Bumrah opts to bat first.
“We are confident about our preparation. Wicket here quickens after the first session. Washington will play as the lone spinner,” says Bumrah.
“It was a 50-50 decision. Any format we play is fiercely fought. WACA has more pace and bounce and hope we get some of that here. Nathan McSweeney debuts,” says Cummins.
- November 22, 2024 07:10Nitish and Harshit get their Test caps
Virat Kohli hands the cap to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy while R.Ashwin does the honours for Harshit Rana.
- November 22, 2024 07:07Debut for McSweeney
As expected, Nathan McSweeney is presented his baggy green by Darren Lehmann. Huge boots to fill for the youngster but with a solid outing in the A series to back him.
- November 22, 2024 07:02How has the pitch at the Optus Stadium fared?
Perth is known for its pace and bounce. However, the Optus Stadium uses a drop-in pitch, which is prepared away from the ground and later installed into the square. This allows for subtle changes to the nature of the wicket.
This is evident from the improved efficiency spinners have experienced since the switch from the WACA to the Optus Stadium. At the WACA, spinners took 229 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 44. In comparison, spinners have claimed 37 wickets at an average of 33 at the new Perth Stadium.
Despite the slight assistance for spinners, pacers have dominated at the Perth Stadium, taking 102 wickets at an average of 29.71. Pacers have also been utilised far more, bowling 1,014 overs compared to the spinners’ 393.
The pitch curator at the Optus Stadium stated that the wicket will once again offer conditions conducive to fast bowlers.
- November 22, 2024 06:36Captain Bumrah has no qualms about his workload
- November 22, 2024 06:24STATS AT OPTUS STADIUM
Matches played: 4
Team batting first won: 4
Team winning toss won: 4
Highest total: Australia 598/4 vs West Indies
Lowest total: Pakistan 89 (30.2 overs) vs Australia
Average 1st innings score: 456
- November 22, 2024 06:09MATCH PREVIEW
Two men fused by their passion for speed, split by nationalities, and thrown together into a sporting rivalry, stretched their hands towards each other. In the background, the sun was beating down on the grass, all golden hue and green tinge, and in the shade a cool breeze demanded respect and woollens.
Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, froze time for a bit, as the two, with a son each, discussed parenthood and baby-steps. This was life distilled into its best essence. As proud fathers, splendid pacers and rival captains, Bumrah and Cummins then posed with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium here on Thursday noon. And it was time to get ready for a long Australian summer that would gain its sporting high from the five Tests pitting India against Cummins and his men.
When the first Test commences on Friday, one of cricket’s greatest rivalries will get a fresh chapter. The Ashes and the memories about India-Pakistan Tests linger, but there is no discounting the charms, the adrenaline, and the nail-biting climaxes that seem inevitable when India and Australia face off. India arrives after suffering a 0-3 loss in its backyard against New Zealand but history would whisper about the stunning Test series triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
- K.C. Vijaya Kumar
Read the full preview by clicking on the image below
- November 22, 2024 05:53A rivalry like no other!
- November 22, 2024 05:30Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Stay tuned for all live updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!
