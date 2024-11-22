IPL 2025 to start on March 14 with final on May 25: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to begin on March 14, with the final scheduled for May 25, reports suggested on Friday. As in the previous three years, a total of 74 matches will be played in the upcoming season.

Dates for the 2026 and 2027 seasons have also been announced. The 2026 edition will run from March 15 to May 31, while the 2027 edition will take place from March 14 to May 30.

The IPL 2025 auction is scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time the auction will be held outside India. The previous auction, in 2024, was held in Dubai.

A total of 574 players have been included in the final pool for the auction. This includes 48 capped Indian players and 193 capped overseas players.

However, with the 10 franchises retaining a combined total of 46 players, only 204 slots remain to be filled, as each team can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad. Additionally, each squad is allowed a maximum of eight overseas players, leaving just 70 overseas spots available.