IPL Auction 2025: Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the latest Afghanistan spinner in demand

Afghanistan’s spinners have been a mainstay in the Indian Premier League over the years, with players like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi showcasing their brilliance for various teams.

Now, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is set to join this esteemed group of bowlers. The 18-year-old has garnered significant attention ahead of the 2025 IPL auction following a stellar 2024 season.

Ghazanfar made his ODI debut against Ireland in March and impressed further with a three-wicket haul in a victory over South Africa. His standout performance came earlier this month when he bagged six wickets against Bangladesh.

Adding to his achievements, he was a key player in Afghanistan’s victorious campaign at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where he claimed six wickets in four matches.

This promising young talent is shaping up to be the next Afghan spinner to shine on the big stage.

Ghazanfar already has IPL experience in his arsenal, having been an unused member of Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning 2024 campaign. The Afghan spinner was picked out of the auction, as an injury replacement to compatriot Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Ghazanfar is a familiar face in the T20 franchise circuit. He has claimed 29 wickets in 16 matches, conceding only 5.71 runs per over.