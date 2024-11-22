 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona needs plan B without Lamine Yamal for Celta Vigo visit

Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 10:28 IST , Barcelona - 3 MINS READ

AFP
With Lamine Yamal out with injury, Dani Olmo could add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive.
With Lamine Yamal out with injury, Dani Olmo could add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

With Lamine Yamal out with injury, Dani Olmo could add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leader Barcelona has lost two matches this season in La Liga, both without teenage starlet Lamine Yamal starting, and the winger will also be missing for Saturday’s match at Celta Vigo.

Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.

With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B. Yamal was rested for Barcelona’s visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2.

Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.

Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.

Flick put Raphinha on the left wing and used Fermin Lopez out of position on the right and his team failed to create many chances in San Sebastian, despite having scored 40 goals in the 12 league games preceeding.

“Of course, a player with the quality Lamine has, every team (would) miss it. In the last third, we weren’t making the right decisions,” admitted Flick after the defeat.

With Dani Olmo seemingly fit again after injury, the playmaker can add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive.

The veteran Polish forward is the league’s top goalscorer with 14 strikes but also failed to find the net in the games where Yamal did not start.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis

With the youngster’s skill and speed attracting opposition defenders and his creativity crucial in teeing up Lewandowski, their connection has been vital to Barcelona’s campaign.

Yamal is also a fine foil for Raphinha when Barcelona counter-attacks at pace, with the Brazilian winger, in the form of his career, often racing onto clever passes played by the Spaniard to devastating effect.

With Ferran Torres also out injured, Flick could turn to winger Pau Victor to replace Yamal or use Pablo Torre in attacking midfield with Olmo shifted to the left wing and Raphinha on the right.

Claudio Giraldez’s Celta Vigo, 11th, boast former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso in its ranks.

“It’s special because we play against the leaders. We have shown in previous games against big sides we can compete, but we haven’t managed to take a good result,” said Alonso.

Celta Vigo came close to upsetting Real Madrid but was beaten 2-1 by the Spanish champion in October.

Barca has only won twice in its last nine visits to Balaidos.

A win for Barcelona could take it nine points clear of Madrid before it visits Leganes on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid, third, hosts Alaves, while Valencia hosts Real Betis in its first match since devastating floods hit the region causing loss of life and severe damage on the east coast.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Lamine Yamal /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Hansi Flick /

Robert Lewandowski /

Raphinha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Rahul given out controversially; IND struggling at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona needs plan B without Lamine Yamal for Celta Vigo visit
    AFP
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona needs plan B without Lamine Yamal for Celta Vigo visit
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  4. Barcelona’s Fati ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury
    AFP
  5. Barcelona, Real Madrid injury update: Yamal, Lewandowski, Rodrygo and Vazquez out for weeks
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Rahul given out controversially; IND struggling at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona needs plan B without Lamine Yamal for Celta Vigo visit
    AFP
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment