AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia

Starc struck first, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for an eight-ball duck in the third over, while Hazlewood removed debutant Devdutt Padikkal.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 08:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood during day two of the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland Bulls and New South Wales Blues at The Gabba.
FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood during day two of the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland Bulls and New South Wales Blues at The Gabba. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood during day two of the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland Bulls and New South Wales Blues at The Gabba. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood became the first Australian new-ball attack to claim a combined total of 400 Test wickets during Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Perth on Friday.

Starc struck first, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for an eight-ball duck in the third over, while Hazlewood removed debutant Devdutt Padikkal for a 23-ball nought.

FOLLOW LIVE | AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE

Since making his debut in 2011, Starc has taken 358 Test wickets for Australia at an average of 27.74, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for his country. Among pacers, he ranks second for Australia, only behind Glenn McGrath’s 563 wickets.

Hazlewood, on the other hand, made his international debut in 2014 and has taken 273 wickets in 70 matches at an average of 24.82.

The duo has played 54 Tests together, forming a fearsome trio with current skipper Pat Cummins. This triumvirate played a pivotal role in securing Australia’s victory in the World Test Championship final against India in 2023.

