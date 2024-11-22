AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth

Pacer Harshit Rana became India’s latest debutant in the Test arena after being picked for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at Perth on Friday.

The 22-year-old will be part of a four-prong seam attack consisting of captain Jasrpit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and fellow debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The Delhi bowler has played on 10 First Class (FC) matches in his career, picking up 43 wickets at an average of 24, including two five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul.

He has also scored 469 runs in 14 innings with the bat at an average of 42.63, including two fifties and a hundred.

Rana made his FC debut after playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League in 2022. He was part of the team that won the title in IPL 2024.

He also impressed during the Duleep Trophy this season, picking up eight wickets across two matches in Anantapur while also contributing some handy lower order runs.