AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review

India opener KL Rahul was dismissed under controversial circumstances during the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. The batter was initially given not out by the on-field umpire after Australia appealed for a caught-behind dismissal.

However, upon review, the third umpire adjudged the batter to have nicked the ball following a spike on UltraEdge, despite the bat appearing to hit the pad at the same moment.

Despite requesting a front-on angle, the third umpire was compelled to rely on the inconclusive angle from behind the stumps to make the decision.

"His pad and bat are not together at that point in time as the ball passes.



"It's (bat hitting pad) after, in fact, the ball passes the edge. Does Snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad?



"We're assuming (Snicko) may be the outside edge of the bat but that may not…

Rahul looked distraught after the decision was overturned, indicating that he hadn’t edged the ball. As a general practice, if the evidence provided to the third umpire is inconclusive, the on-field umpire’s decision is upheld. However, in Rahul’s case, the third umpire overturned the decision despite the lack of clear evidence.

Fomer umpire Simon Taufel had a different point of view regarding the dismissal.

“We saw with that side on shot there was a spike on RTS with the bat away from the pad, in other words the bottom of the bat hadn’t reached the pad.

“Therefore rolling that through in its natural course, you may have seen that second spike (on Snicko, to indicate bat hitting pad) come through, had it been rolled all the way through,” Taufell told 7Cricket.

Rahul eventually had to trudge off the field after scoring 26 runs off 74 balls, leaving India reeling at 47 for 4 at the stroke of lunch.