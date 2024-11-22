AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth

India batter KL Rahul crossed the milestone of 3,000 Test runs during Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth on Friday.

The 32-year-old reached the landmark in 54 matches at an average of nearly 34, with eight hundreds and fifteen half-centuries.

Rahul opened the batting for India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the match due to personal commitments. The Bengaluru batter, who had been batting in the middle order, was dropped from the team midway through the home series against New Zealand but earned a recall for the second Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne earlier this month.

In addition to his Test achievements, Rahul has scored 2,851 runs in One-Day Internationals and 2,265 runs in T20Is for India. He played a pivotal role in India’s run to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023, top-scoring for the team in their defeat to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.