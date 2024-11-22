 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth

The 21-year-old became India’s 315th cap in the longest format of the game, making his maiden appearance under Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 07:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nitish Kumar Reddy of India A bowls during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth.
Nitish Kumar Reddy of India A bowls during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nitish Kumar Reddy of India A bowls during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy became the latest Indian cricketer to make his Test debut after being picked for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Perth starting Friday.

The 21-year-old became India’s 315th cap in the longest format of the game, making his maiden appearance under Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

The medium-pacer has played 23 First Class games in his fledgeling career, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 26.98 while also scoring 779 runs at 21.05 with one century and two fifties.

FOLLOW LIVE | AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE

Despite playing for Andhra as a bowling all-rounder, Nitish made his name in the 2024 Indian Premier League season with the bat for finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 and took three wickets in the tournament.

He made his international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh where he scored a match-winning 74 off 34 balls, while also picking up two wickets.

Related Topics

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

India /

India vs Australia /

Australia /

Nitish Kumar Reddy /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana makes Test debut in Australia v India encounter at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment