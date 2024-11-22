AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes Test match debut for India at Perth

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy became the latest Indian cricketer to make his Test debut after being picked for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Perth starting Friday.

The 21-year-old became India’s 315th cap in the longest format of the game, making his maiden appearance under Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

The medium-pacer has played 23 First Class games in his fledgeling career, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 26.98 while also scoring 779 runs at 21.05 with one century and two fifties.

Despite playing for Andhra as a bowling all-rounder, Nitish made his name in the 2024 Indian Premier League season with the bat for finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92 and took three wickets in the tournament.

He made his international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh where he scored a match-winning 74 off 34 balls, while also picking up two wickets.