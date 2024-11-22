 />
Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG ‘dead’ without bigger stadium than Parc des Princes warns Qatari owners

PSG’s owners have had several failed attempts to buy the iconic 48,000-capacity stadium from city authorities, which was originally built in 1897 and redeveloped into its current form in 1972.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 09:25 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: General View of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
File photo: General View of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: General View of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said Thursday the club needs “to build a new stadium as quickly as possible” away from the Parc des Princes, which is owned by city authorities, if it wants to compete against its European rivals.

“I really like the Parc, everyone does. If I listen to my heart, we’re not leaving. But everyone in Europe has stadiums with 80,000, 90,000 seats... We need it, otherwise we’re dead,” the Qatari told French radio during the inauguration of the team’s new training centre.

PSG’s owners have had several failed attempts to buy the iconic 48,000-capacity stadium, which was originally built in 1897 and redeveloped into its current form in 1972.

ALSO READ | Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich advance to quarterfinals

“We are in France, but also in Europe. The city does not give us a choice,” insisted Al-Khelaifi.

“I don’t do politics. For us, we need a stadium ready in 3-4 years, we have no time to lose, otherwise we are behind other clubs in Europe. We need to build as quickly as possible,” he added, saying that PSG already had a few options earmarked,” he added.

According to sources a decision will be made early 2025

