 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms

With many PSG players returning from international duty, and a Champions League clash at Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday, the manager will need to think about squad rotation.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 21:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain striker Goncalo Ramos is close to returning from injury, Luis Enrique said on Thursday, but the capital club’s manager has some injury issues to deal with after the international break for Friday’s Ligue 1 visit of Toulouse.

Ramos suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the season and Luis Enrique had said the Portugal forward would be available to train on November 25.

“It was the 25th and that is in a few days, so it is the final phase of his recovery,” Luis Enrique told reporters. “As for when he is available (to play) we do not know. We will see in training, he is doing really well and is in full training.”

With many PSG players returning from international duty, and a Champions League clash at Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday, the manager will need to think about squad rotation.

PSG is a disappointing 25th in the 36-team Champions League table, just outside the playoff positions.

“You mustn’t only think about the game against Toulouse but also the workload for players with their national teams,” the coach said. “So we will make decisions based on what we think. We want to win against Toulouse which is our main target.”

One player who did not feature in the international break was winger Ousmane Dembele who left the France training camp with a hamstring issue, but he is expected to return for PSG.

“In theory, it was nothing serious. I don’t think it was a big issue and these things happen during the season,” Luis Enrique said. “It is normal with such a busy schedule, he should be available to play.”

Defender Nuno Mendes suffered a sprained ankle playing for Portugal and while Luis Enrique said it was also not serious, he was still unsure if he would be fit to face Bayern.

PSG is top of the Ligue 1 standings on 29 points, a six-point lead over AS Monaco, while Toulouse is 10th on 15 but come into the game on the back of three successive wins.

Related Topics

PSG /

Goncalo Ramos /

Luis Enrique /

Ligue 1 /

Ligue 1 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers leads vs Bengaluru Bulls; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz to top table
    Team Sportstar
  2. Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms
    Reuters
  3. China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. PCB appoints Chief Operating Officer for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Davis Cup: Australia beats United States to book semifinal berth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season
    Reuters
  3. France sports minister says ex-football federation chief withdrawing defamation complaint
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again
    AP
  5. Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers leads vs Bengaluru Bulls; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz to top table
    Team Sportstar
  2. Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms
    Reuters
  3. China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. PCB appoints Chief Operating Officer for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Davis Cup: Australia beats United States to book semifinal berth
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment