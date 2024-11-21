 />
China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals

It was curtains for other two surviving Indian women’s singles players as well with both Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod crashing out in the second round.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 17:03 IST , Shenzhen - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in action against Wang Zhi of China in the women’s singles final during day six of the Perodua Malaysia Masters at Axiata Arena on May 26, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
FILE PHOTO: Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in action against Wang Zhi of China in the women’s singles final during day six of the Perodua Malaysia Masters at Axiata Arena on May 26, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in action against Wang Zhi of China in the women’s singles final during day six of the Perodua Malaysia Masters at Axiata Arena on May 26, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s campaign at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament came to an end in the second round after she lost to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in a hard-fought three game women’s singles contest in China on Thursday.

World No.19 Sindhu, who dispatched the higher-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 21-19 in the opening round, fought valiantly before going down 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 to Min in a match that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

It was curtains for other two surviving Indian women’s singles players as well with both Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod crashing out in the second round.

READ MORE | It still hurts: Lakshya focused on fitness and building momentum after Olympic heartbreak

While Anupama lost 7-21, 14-21 against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, Malvika was thrashed 9-21, 9-21 by eight-seeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was no match for second seeded Chinese pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

The world number 18 India duo, which is currently at eight spot in the BWF World Tour rankings, lost 16-11, 11-21 against its Chinese opponents in a second round match lasting just 43 minutes.

Indian singles challenge lives to see another round as Lakshya Sen got the better of Dane Rasmus Gemke 21-16, 21-18, as defending champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the quarterfinals. The pair beat Danish duo of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Soggard 21-19, 21-15.

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

China Masters /

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

