Norris admits ‘probably too late’ for Formula One title dream

McLaren’s Lando Norris said on Wednesday he has acquired the experience to challenge for a Formula One world championship but it is “probably too late” to stop Max Verstappen taking a fourth consecutive title this weekend.

The British driver requires a minimum of three more points than Red Bull’s three-time champion at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix to keep his title hopes alive.

Las Vegas is the first of a triple-header finale to the season which ends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been the first time that we’ve had a chance to fight at the front,” said Norris. “We’ve not been able to do that for the past six years and this has been our and my first opportunity.

“I was definitely not at the level I needed to be at the beginning of the year, but since the summer break I feel I’ve done a very good job and performed very well, by far some of my best.

“I’m not completely happy with what I’ve done, but for the first time I feel I have got what it takes. I wasn’t outright ready to go up against Red Bull and Max. I think I am now, but it is probably too late,” the 25-year-old added. “It doesn’t mean I’m complete and when you are competing against drivers like Max you have to be close to perfect. The main thing I can take away is I have faith I have what it takes to fight for a championship.”

After a salutary experience at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Verstappen ended a 10-race winless run, Norris conceded the “door is almost shut” on his title bid.

He goes into this weekend’s race 62 points adrift of Dutch driver Verstappen.

“Max is one of the best drivers ever in F1 and to go up against that person who is so good takes a bit more than I have done this season,” he said

Norris admitted he had experienced a “tough time” after finishing in sixth place in Brazil in early November.

“It was a defining moment for the championship. The doors are almost shut,” he said. “For a week, I was pretty down because I had that realisation that things are pretty much out of my control and not within reach and that’s a tough thing.

“When your hopes are so high, to get it knocked down, that was pretty demoralising and not the best feeling.”