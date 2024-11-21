Axar Patel to captain Gujarat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

Axar Patel will lead Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Gujarat Cricket Association on Thursday announced that the India international will feature in the tournament, beginning on Saturday.

Placed in Group B, Gujarat will start its campaign against Baroda in Indore, and Axar’s presence will be a huge boost for the team. The spin all-rounder recently featured in the four-match T20I series against South Africa and claimed three wickets apart from scoring 35 runs in three innings.

While Axar will lead the team, the side also features India international Ravi Bishnoi, who was also part of Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy campaign. In the Ranji Trophy, Gujarat is placed in the third spot of Elite Group B, with 19 points from five outings.