 
Axar Patel to captain Gujarat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

Axar recently featured in the four-match T20I series against South Africa and claimed three wickets apart from scoring 35 runs in three innings.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 16:49 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
File image of India cricketer Axar Patel.
File image of India cricketer Axar Patel. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of India cricketer Axar Patel. | Photo Credit: AP

Axar Patel will lead Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Gujarat Cricket Association on Thursday announced that the India international will feature in the tournament, beginning on Saturday.

Placed in Group B, Gujarat will start its campaign against Baroda in Indore, and Axar’s presence will be a huge boost for the team. The spin all-rounder recently featured in the four-match T20I series against South Africa and claimed three wickets apart from scoring 35 runs in three innings.

While Axar will lead the team, the side also features India international Ravi Bishnoi, who was also part of Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy campaign. In the Ranji Trophy, Gujarat is placed in the third spot of Elite Group B, with 19 points from five outings.

The squad
Axar Patel (captain), Urvil Patel (wicketkeeper), Aarya Desai, Smit Patel, Saurav Chauhan (wicketkeeper), Umang Rohitkumar, Ripal Patel, Hemang Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Abhishek Desai (wicketkeeper), Vishal Jaiswal, Drushant Soni, Jayveer Parmar, Priyajeet Jadeja.

