Gokulam Kerala coach Rueda asks for better organisation ahead of I-League 2024-25 opener

Gokulam Kerala head coach Antonio Rueda asked for better organisation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) pertaining to the I-League.

Speaking at the virtual press conference on Thursday ahead of the 2024-25 season opener against Sreenidi Deccan, Rueda let his thoughts known on the delay in kick off for India’s second division. “This is one problem the federation needs to change. I am very happy in India, but we need a little bit of better organisation,” he started.

“For the club and the players, it becomes difficult, especially when you start pre-season and training. If you tell the club that the league will start on October 19, then you need to start on that day,” Rueda, who coached Churchill Brothers in 2022, continued.

According to the ‘Competitions Calendar 2024-25’ released by the AIFF, I-League was scheduled to begin on October 19. However, off-the-field issues like uncertainty over the competiton’s broadcast delayed the start of the season by more than a month.

Joining the Spanish coach at the press conference was goalkeeper Shibinraj K, who agreed that a delay of this magnitude, and an elongated off-season, was unprecedented in recent times. “It was a long pre-season, as compared to the last couple of years. There are a lot of issues going on there but that’s on the management side,” the 31-year-old said.

“Pre-season has gone as well as the coach wanted, and as players, we have to adapt to the circumstances. The club is giving us good facilities but it’s more difficult for the coaching staff to train the players for four months. They have made plans accordingly and taken care of us physically and mentally,” the ‘keeper added.

After much anticipation, the I-League will kick off on November 22, Friday, with last season’s runner-up Sreenidi Deccan hosting Gokulam Kerala at the Deccan Arena. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.