 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities

Magnus Carlsen has partnered with German entrepreneur Jan Henric Buettner to launch the exclusive tour, which kicks off in Weissenhaus, Germany, from February 7–14, 2025.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 13:46 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Mayank
Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana played a two-game Chess960 exhibition match in Singapore to promote the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025.
Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana played a two-game Chess960 exhibition match in Singapore to promote the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025. | Photo Credit: LENNART OOTES/Freestyle chess
infoIcon

Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana played a two-game Chess960 exhibition match in Singapore to promote the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025. | Photo Credit: LENNART OOTES/Freestyle chess

Magnus Carlsen’s highly anticipated Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour was officially announced on Wednesday in Singapore, with Delhi confirmed as one of the five major host cities for its inaugural edition.

Carlsen has partnered with German entrepreneur Jan Henric Buettner to launch the exclusive tour, which kicks off in Weissenhaus, Germany, from February 7–14, 2025.

The tour will span five countries, with tournaments in Germany, India, France (Paris), the USA (New York), and South Africa (Cape Town). The prize pool for the Delhi leg is expected to be $500,000 - $1,000,000.

What is Freestyle Chess?

Freestyle Chess, also known as Chess960, is a chess variant invented by former World Champion Bobby Fischer in 1996. It features randomised back-rank piece setups, eliminating reliance on traditional opening theory and encouraging creativity.

This format has grown in popularity, particularly after an invitational event at the Weissenhaus Luxury Resort, the venue for the 2022 G7 Foreign Ministers’ Summit.

While the International Chess Federation (FIDE) organised world championships in 2019 and 2022 - they were played in rapid time control while the Freestyle chess tournaments will be played in standard time control.

Carlsen, a strong advocate for the format, views it as a refreshing alternative to classical chess.

“I’m very excited about the future of freestyle. The idea itself of sitting down at the chessboard and thinking for a long time does not bore me — that’s not the reason why I’m not into standard and classical chess so much. It’s more about the preparation and the difficulty of actually getting inside the game,” he said in Kolkata after winning the rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India.

ALSO READ | Carlsen delivers a ‘Magnus Opus’ at Tata Steel Chess India 2024

“But when you play freestyle, you’re guaranteed that because there’s no opening theory. So we’ve got a lot of tournaments coming up next year. I am playing Fabiano Caruana in Singapore as an exhibition match, so hopefully, that will be fun. Overall, I believe, not only for myself but also for other top players, it is a format that everyone is excited about,” Carlsen added.

Exhibition Matches and Future Plans

Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana will play a two-game Chess960 exhibition match in Singapore to promote the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025, with a time control of 60 minutes per game and a 30-second increment per move. An additional hand-and-brain game, featuring GM Maurice Ashley and IM Tania Sachdev, preceded the main match, with Tania teaming up with Carlsen to secure victory.

Buettner, inspired by iconic sports events like Formula 1 and tennis, envisions making the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam commercially successful.

“My goal is to create a platform as impactful as the ATP for tennis or the PGA for golf, with players at the centre of our efforts,” he said in March.

Related stories

Related Topics

Magnus Carlsen /

FIDE /

Fabiano Caruana /

Maurice Ashley /

Tania Sachdev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  2. IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: It’s going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  2. World Chess Championship 2024: How did D Gukesh qualify for the final vs Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  3. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, format, prize money, live streaming Details — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Don’t count yourself as huge favourite: Arjun Erigaisi’s advice to Gukesh ahead of Chess World Championship
    PTI
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: How did Ding Liren qualify for the final against Gukesh?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  2. IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: It’s going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment